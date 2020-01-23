 Skip to content
Pentagon goes through its pockets and $35 trillion falls out
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly this means we need to spend more on defense.  And tax cuts because reasons.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So...help me out here. This is how many ~paper~ adjustments were made to the budget? Or is this actual money shuffling?

Seems to me that either way, moving 9 times your budget around is a very big problem.

Somethings farky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Within that $30 trillion is a lot of double, triple, and quadruple counting of the same money as it got moved between accounts,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
do we need to privatize the government to make it more efficient?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are we going to hear another call from little TLA to spend those tens of trillions on her pet projects instead? The money doesn't exist. We can't shut down the Pentagon and spend $35 trillion on cat slippers.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And people say modern monetary theory is bogus.  I think we're already practicing it, but for the purposes of killing people on the other side of the globe.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well it's ok Mexico and Saudi Arabia will pay for it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

italie: So...help me out here. This is how many ~paper~ adjustments were made to the budget? Or is this actual money shuffling?

Seems to me that either way, moving 9 times your budget around is a very big problem.

Somethings farky.


[Fark user image image 425x385]


It's paper adjustments and a lot of it is double counted from a single transaction. If they took a billion from ship building and moved it into plane building it would show up in this count as 2 billion. Minus 1 billion to the ship building account and plus 1 billion to the plane building account. Only thats a very generalized example. In reality they likely have accounts for each asset and when priorities shift or costs of materials change, as they often do, they end up setting off a flurry of adjustments. The number sounds crazy but when you consider they have to forecast their budgets a year in advance then adjust as priorities change then it makes a lot more sense. Especially when you have an ill experienced asshole at the helm who tries to start a war with Iran on a whim after abandoning close allies to turkey and Russian aggression. Things tend to be a moving target at that point.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How is it the first audit was 2018?

Next thing you know, someone will say something crazy like "audit the Fed."
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Clearly this means we need to spend more on defense.  And tax cuts because reasons.


So rescinding the tax cuts will somehow make the government spend money better???

You're not making the point you think you're making.
 
dryknife
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing will be done about it.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

keldaria: italie: So...help me out here. This is how many ~paper~ adjustments were made to the budget? Or is this actual money shuffling?

Seems to me that either way, moving 9 times your budget around is a very big problem.

Somethings farky.


[Fark user image image 425x385]

It's paper adjustments and a lot of it is double counted from a single transaction. If they took a billion from ship building and moved it into plane building it would show up in this count as 2 billion. Minus 1 billion to the ship building account and plus 1 billion to the plane building account. Only thats a very generalized example. In reality they likely have accounts for each asset and when priorities shift or costs of materials change, as they often do, they end up setting off a flurry of adjustments. The number sounds crazy but when you consider they have to forecast their budgets a year in advance then adjust as priorities change then it makes a lot more sense. Especially when you have an ill experienced asshole at the helm who tries to start a war with Iran on a whim after abandoning close allies to turkey and Russian aggression. Things tend to be a moving target at that point.


Just like all our "oopsie-doopsie" financial crashes.
"The math is just so super-complex & complicated that it would be impossible to know what actually happened or hold anyone accountable."

Of course just moving money from one ledger to another results in duplicating it rather than just subtracting from one and adding to another. I know that's how my bank does it anyway. All very complex, so complex, too complex to understand...

/my first adult job was in government accounting
//it's why I vowed never to pay taxes, and I still don't
///don't bullshiat a bullshiatter, bro.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You didn't think they actually spent ten thousand dollars for a hammer and thirty thousand for a toilet seat, did you?
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope they can buy bullets now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How is that even possible? (remembers who he works for). Oh, yeah, that's about right.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: do we need to privatize the government to make it more efficient?


Umm, that's already happened. At least with our elected officials.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
/CSB

As a young 1LT working in a battalion headquarters I was tasked with coming up with our Pre Load List for annual training.  (items we needed on the ground when we arrived at out training site)  Somewhere around 2 AM working with the required items we jokingly added 3 "Fremostats" to the list at $15k each meaning to remove them later.

They never got removed...

3 weeks later I get a call from the Pentagon telling me that they could not find a vendor for my requested Fremostats, and did I know of a local source.  I told him that I would look into it. Then, I had to come clean to the Major that was my boss.

We eventually told the Pentagon that we would just bring our own Fremostats, and then had to account for the return of $ 45k.

/CSB off

So, yeah, I get the problem...
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: ..

/my first adult job was in government accounting
//it's why I vowed never to pay taxes, and I still don't
///don't bullshiat a bullshiatter, bro.


Narrator:  he pays taxes
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

keldaria: italie: So...help me out here. This is how many ~paper~ adjustments were made to the budget? Or is this actual money shuffling?

Seems to me that either way, moving 9 times your budget around is a very big problem.

Somethings farky.


[Fark user image image 425x385]

It's paper adjustments and a lot of it is double counted from a single transaction. If they took a billion from ship building and moved it into plane building it would show up in this count as 2 billion. Minus 1 billion to the ship building account and plus 1 billion to the plane building account. Only thats a very generalized example. In reality they likely have accounts for each asset and when priorities shift or costs of materials change, as they often do, they end up setting off a flurry of adjustments. The number sounds crazy but when you consider they have to forecast their budgets a year in advance then adjust as priorities change then it makes a lot more sense. Especially when you have an ill experienced asshole at the helm who tries to start a war with Iran on a whim after abandoning close allies to turkey and Russian aggression. Things tend to be a moving target at that point.


Probably most of it, but the article does point out that there are adjustments being made without any backing, which is what leads to hidden waste.  It's just assumed the money went or came from somewhere because it's what they deal with with so many fractured systems.  But it's SUPER bad practice and in the private sector would get people fired at best, jailed at worst.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When did DoD start hiring Hollywood accountants?
 
dwlah
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heartbreak Ridge - Assessment
Youtube nL6IWZhLdSM
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Huh...

The last time I heard that the Pentagon was 'missing' 2.3 Trillion dollars was on Monday, September 10th, 2001.

Then something happened the next day, and we forgot all about it...
 
