(Komo)   Sure, the Washington man who has Coronavirus is in isolation with security guards and a robot with a stethoscope so that people don't have to touch him. But don't worry, it's not that dangerous   (komonews.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It isn't that dangerous. The danger is of it spreading.

Its all a numbers game and it's easy to understand : if you have a 0.01% chance of dying, it's bad, but not that dangerous.  If 100,000 people have a 0.01% chance of dying then you need to start making coffins.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: It isn't that dangerous. The danger is of it spreading.

Its all a numbers game and it's easy to understand : if you have a 0.01% chance of dying, it's bad, but not that dangerous.  If 100,000 people have a 0.01% chance of dying then you need to start making coffins.


I am not an epidemiologist, but.

According to the Chinese, 17 people have died out of 570-ish infected.  ~3% mortality rate.

Would you get on a plane if there was a 3% chance of it crashing?

Let's say that at some point 10% of the population of Wuhan is infected, 1.1 million infected, that's 33,000 dead.

If 10% of China gets infected, 140,000,000 infected, 4.2 million dead

10% of the world, 780,000,000 infected 23.4 million dead.

It's not 1918 H1N1 dangerous, but it's still nothing to sneeze at.

What we don't really know at the moment is how contagious it is, but I'm booking my flight to Antananarivo anyway
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To provide context, anyone know how many people die from the regular old non scary flu in a year?
 
AkaranD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CNN just reported that Beijing has canceled all large scale new years celebrations.

Ima thinking that they are underreporting things.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: To provide context, anyone know how many people die from the regular old non scary flu in a year?


Millions.

Yawn.
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is a virus type, not the name for this particular virus. It does not have an official name yet.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The trade war goes chemical.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

starsrift: Coronavirus is a virus type, not the name for this particular virus. It does not have an official name yet.


Wu-Flu-Pork...

/Just tossing one out there
 
Report