 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Scientific American)   Evidently somebody out there wasn't tired of farking these farking snakes, and now a snake virus is infecting humans. Samuel Jackson disapproves   (scientificamerican.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Infection, new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, samples of the virus, outbreak of a deadly infectious respiratory illness, new coronavirus, genetic code of the virus, wholesale market  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 2:31 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Lizard people must be panicking.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You're better off licking a chicken's butthole than eating/handling raw reptile meat
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thousands of years of anthropocentrism have convinced humans that the same diseases that affect animals can't possibly affect humans, and this will eventually be the cause of human extinction.
And it can't come a minute too soon.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Thousands of years of anthropocentrism have convinced humans that the same diseases that affect animals can't possibly affect humans, and this will eventually be the cause of human extinction.
And it can't come a minute too soon.


I'm still rooting for "giant asteroid". It'll be quicker.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's that farking bad motherfarker's fault.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, it'd be awesome to get clipped by something called the Viper Flu.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Snakes?  Again?  Enter Tim Apple...

I think that Genesis was written by a time traveler who tried to explain the future.

Future Guy: "No, listen!  There'll be a company called Apple that makes these "iPhones" and through them you can learn things!"
Cave Man: "Apple give knowledge, ok?"
Future Guy: "Yes!"
Future Guy: "And then we used this knowledge unwisely, destroying the ecosystem that sustained us!"
Cave Man: "wut?"
Future Guy: "Because of this knowledge the garden in which we lived was ruined."
Cave Man: "Ok!  Knowledge bad!  Apple bad!  Future man has knowledge!  Save garden!"
<stab stab stab>
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Better than something we got from a diseased rhinoceros pizzle.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can most likely thank Chinese traditional medicine for this recent outbreak. According to other news reports, the outbreak was traced back to a market in Wuhan illegally selling parts of wild animals.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report