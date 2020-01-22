 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle downtown core on lockdown as gunman on the loose. Several people injured, ordering decaf to calm their nerves   (kiro7.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that around Westlake Center?

(trying to get my visual bearings)

That sucks, truly.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yep and yep. I'm on a train right now because they locked down the bus corridor downtown. I missed it by about 2 blocks. 😳
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yes. It's right at Westlake Center. It doesn't sound like anyone was killed.

Yesterday a person was shot to death there, though.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I believe it's spelled corps, Subby. They only say it like Core.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's unfortunate but what are we going to name the hockey team?
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought the Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 crossover was tomorrow.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lets get this out of the way: are the gun(s) safe?
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Copper Piggies resonates with me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: That's unfortunate but what are we going to name the hockey team?


The Seattle Slapshots.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Well, glad you are okay.   Aside from the tragedy and horror for the victims, it really couldn't have happened at a worse time of day for people trying to get out of downtown.  Not being sarcastic.
 
Ant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yes. My office is on 3rd and Seneca, a couple blocks away. shiat ton of sirens and lights in that direction. I'm shopping for Kevlar. This is farking ridiculous.
 
dennysgod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess the people from the Virginia gun rally have returned home to exercise their rights some more.
 
