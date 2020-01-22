 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Enough is enough, I've had it with these motherfarking fake emotional support animals on my motherfarking plane   (dallasnews.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The whole thing was a stupid idea to begin with.  The Americans with Disabilities Act does not recognize nor provide any protection for emotional support animals in public accommodations.  Period.

You are not allowed to bring them into grocery stores, restaurants, etc...

Now, if an airline wants to allow dogs that are small enough to fit in a soft "crate" that fits under the seat in front of you like a carry-on, fine.  That's a business decision (and we took my gal's Maltese from California to NY and back doing so).  But allowing "from snakes to miniature horses, pigs, ducks, peacocks and turkeys" is just stupid.

And the majority of these folks don't really have an "emotional disability," they are abusing the system like getting a handicapped placard when you don't need one just so you can park closer.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
<grumpycat-good.jpg>
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've flown with my pets before. We were moving cross country and flew the animals so they didn't have to be in the car for a week. They stayed in carriers that went under the seat. We didn't pretend that a couple panicked cats were emotional support animals.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've travelled across the Atlantic and back with my dog, as well as a trip to a specialist vet for his eyes.

I will say that I've never been as stressed as when he was in the cargo hold. Worrying that he hadn't been loaded, about take off, landing, a strange and probably scary environment for him.

Hell I needed some emotional support for those flights.

/instead all I got was booze
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People who need to take their pets with them everywhere are douchebags, pure and simple.

The local hardware/sporting goods store has a sign that says instead of leaving your dogs in the car in the hot summer sun (a lot of people stop for last minute camping supplies), you can bring them into the store while you briefly shop.

Of course, every self-entitled douchebag takes that to mean "take all your dogs in the store for as long as you want at any time".

The place was like a farking zoo, even on cool days.

I think they actually had to stop doing this because of the problems it was causing, thus ruining it for people who legitimately needed it.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
<ctrl-F> Bees.

Not found. Whew.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great.  Now I'll have to go back to smuggling aboard my gerbil the old fashioned way.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's sad that animals will soon be treated as abysmally as human passengers.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: Great.  Now I'll have to go back to smuggling aboard my gerbil the old fashioned way.


I loved you in "An Officer and a Gentleman"!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If dogs are allowed then cats should be too.  Fluffy McFurball in a kennel under the seat isn't bothering anyone any more than any dog would.
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The whole thing was a stupid idea to begin with.  The Americans with Disabilities Act does not recognize nor provide any protection for emotional support animals in public accommodations.  Period.
You are not allowed to bring them into grocery stores, restaurants, etc...

Now, if an airline wants to allow dogs that are small enough to fit in a soft "crate" that fits under the seat in front of you like a carry-on, fine.  That's a business decision (and we took my gal's Maltese from California to NY and back doing so).  But allowing "from snakes to miniature horses, pigs, ducks, peacocks and turkeys" is just stupid.

And the majority of these folks don't really have an "emotional disability," they are abusing the system like getting a handicapped placard when you don't need one just so you can park closer.


I feel a strong agreement on your lesser point, which was the placard-thingie.  I had Guillain-Barré and as a result still have a bit of a hitch in my giddyup.  At the time, I had to use a wheelchair.  Just to be pissy, I guess, I would park a good couple of spots away and wrangle myself into the chair and out again because I didn't want to be there forever and it pissed me off to even have to be there temporarily.  It took a bit, but I got back to walking on my own, graduating from that gawdawful walker that my brother stuck a "bring bring" bell on and my husband festooned with tennis balls, because that's what you do.

The first time I made it to that gawddamned shopping cart at the very front row at the grocery store from where my husband had dutifully 'driven miss daisy' to get his sammich fixings and my tea, I was simultaneously exultant and disgusted.  I made my grade for sure, but this gal, high-stepping from the handicapped spot in her stilettos felt like some kind of kick in my (non-existent) nads.  WTF lady?  I earned those extra fifty feet and you can't be bothered to park one spot over.

I guess I may have placed a bit of my recuperative benchmarks along those spots and so made them more important.

This is where I should now stop typing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should allow emotional support weed on planes. Long flights would be so chill.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been fortunate that I haven't had to share a row with someone's emotional support animal.

I'm also fortunate to not need an emotional support animal.
 
