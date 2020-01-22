 Skip to content
(AP News)   The best thing about this zookeeper's failed murder-for-hire plot is the INTENSE mullet he rocks in his mugshot   (apnews.com) divider line
24
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Joe Exotic is a minor legend of sorts whose mugshot is spectacular.  Here is an article from Texas Monthly that gives a good deal of his history as well as how he started on a downward spiral.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Protip: Unless you are actually already involved in organized crime of some sort, you are not going to be able to find anyone to carry out a contract killing for you.  Anyone you find who says they can do it is almost certainly an undercover cop.  Or someone about to rip you off.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's a former zookeeper, Subby.  You could have gone with one-time candidate for governor, which might be interesting around these parts.

/jus' sayin'
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well I don't know about "business in the front" but he definitely has "party in the back" to look forward to.

/haven't seen a mullet in the wild in over a decade
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A former Oklahoma zookeeper and one-time candidate for governor was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

If this doesn't end up being adapted in some fashion into a Mark Trail story I will be seriously disappointed, because this reads like the essence of a Mark Trail story.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Narrator: Here we see Mark in his natural habitat: punching. Observe the uppercut. Rare behavior for this majestic animal compared to the right cross.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo dawg, bounty hunter lookin for ya
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Oliver did a piece on this guy
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
witnesses reported Moldonado put a loaded firearm to his head and pulled the trigger to prove the weapon would not fire with the magazine removed.

And there's the Florida Man cherry on top of this story.  DAMN, people are dumb.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: John Oliver did a piece on this guy


Here is a vid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Protip: Unless you are actually already involved in organized crime of some sort, you are not going to be able to find anyone to carry out a contract killing for you.  Anyone you find who says they can do it is almost certainly an undercover cop.  Or someone about to rip you off.


I'm 46 and I really want to know why adults don't now this, for the fact that it is!
I think at least one person a year gets busted like this every year for as long as I can recall.
At this point, should we investigate these people to see if they have successfully gotten people killed in the past?  Because it's bizarre.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his 23-year-old husband, Travis Moldonado, died after authorities say he accidentally fatally shot himself in the head.

whoa double what the fark
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

just what was that mullet made of? looks like yak maybe
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: witnesses reported Moldonado put a loaded firearm to his head and pulled the trigger to prove the weapon would not fire with the magazine removed.

And there's the Florida Man cherry on top of this story.  DAMN, people are dumb.


Boy was he wrong! I bet he was really embarrassed.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Protip: Unless you are actually already involved in organized crime of some sort, you are not going to be able to find anyone to carry out a contract killing for you.  Anyone you find who says they can do it is almost certainly an undercover cop.  Or someone about to rip you off.



Hit man supply is not keeping up with demand at all. The process is complicated and hazardous. The whole market is ripe for disruption.

Dirtydeedz: coming soon to an app store near you.

/"You have requested a <regicide>. Please enter the name of the king or queen you wish to have killed."
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was all set to say that Mike Gundy shiats all over that mullet. I was wrong, I was soooooooooooo wrong. Gundy doesn't have a damn thing on the gloriousness of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. Gundy has more of a country boy mullet, Maldanado-Passage's is more of a party boy mullet.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 Damn, the singer for Def Leppard really let himself go.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Am I the only one thinking this is what Bruce, the gay, kinda country bumpkin on Family Guy, would look like if he got suited up for pro wrestling in an episode?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fun game:  try to visualize him without the mullet.  Could he be a Michael Keaton impersonator or what?
 
almejita
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: jake_lex: Protip: Unless you are actually already involved in organized crime of some sort, you are not going to be able to find anyone to carry out a contract killing for you.  Anyone you find who says they can do it is almost certainly an undercover cop.  Or someone about to rip you off.


Hit man supply is not keeping up with demand at all. The process is complicated and hazardous. The whole market is ripe for disruption.

Dirtydeedz: coming soon to an app store near you.

/"You have requested a <regicide>. Please enter the name of the king or queen you wish to have killed."


Steve, Steve the King
 
almejita
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Damn, the singer for Def Leppard really let himself go.


"The singer for Def Leppard's got a full mullet,
The singer for Def Leppard's got a full mullet,
The singer for Def Leppard's got a full mullet,
The singer for Def Leppard's got a full mullet"

That kinda makes sense if you listen to Bloodhound Gang.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: John Oliver did a piece on this guy


And Seinfled did an episode about people like him.

kramersapartment.comView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Long lost member of Omega?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I get a huge begging to get a reality TV show vibe out of this guy.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jsmilky: his 23-year-old husband, Travis Moldonado, died after authorities say he accidentally fatally shot himself in the head.

whoa double what the fark


I was more surprised by the husband part than the Russian Roulette victory.
 
