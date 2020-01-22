 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   Creepy white van stealing credit card info with big antenna is really just a businessman on vacation with his dog. Law enforcement admits "feathers got ruffled" thanks to their "confirmed criminal activity" Facebook post with picture of van   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
these morans have guns.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Fox said the deputy told him that he tracked down his phone number by running his license plate, which someone photographed. He said the deputy explained that people are posting about his van on Facebook and have called to say they think he has computer servers inside his car and an antenna that can steal credit card data."

So his cunning plan was to call the cell phone of the guy they suspected and tell him what they thought he was up to?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If his white van had been decorated with the terrible graphics used on RVs these days, probably nobody would have given it a second thought. But it's a plain white van, so he must be up to no good.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I didn't know white vans were so associated with creeper vans"

Racism.  Pure and simple.

/Checkered Vans are much more acceptable.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The worst part is I never even got any free candy.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have painted it up to look like a Cat Detector Van.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He also decided to visit Wall Drug last Monday since "there's about 100 signs on 1-90" advertising the tourist attraction.

He ain't wrong about that.

/stayed in Wall on a trip once and my hair was the softests it's ever felt after washing it in the hotel room, something about the water
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kinda sorta the same thing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article is terrifying and small town turds like this are how "witches" get burned.

Small town America sucks chicken-fried ass.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weren't we told, "See something, say something"? Well, this was something. Of course everything is something, but still ...
 
darkone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
While I cannot disagree about small 'merica sucking a fair bit, I think the issue is that police departments are spreading false and/or unverified information on the facebook. Beyond being immoral is there nothing illegal about this?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Article is terrifying and small town turds like this are how "witches" get burned.

Small town America sucks chicken-fried ass.


Give people one year to move to a metro area or education camp outside the city, and then after the grace period, we need to start a sytematic extermination of the turd "people" who didn't take the offer.  Problem solved.  The outlands are dangerous places and only criminals and devients and mutants would even want to live there.  And nobody needs criminals or devients or mutants.  So they are fine to exterminate.  Turn their hides into leather for shoes.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Same county where I got a ticket for going 7 over. First ticket in 15 years. Schmucks.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"he's not even sure if its possible to steal credit card information that way"

I'm pretty sure if it was, we'd all be farked.

"These people need to stop watching TV and get educated and don't go down the rabbit hole of 'everyone's out to get them,'" he said.

Exactly, people watch all these TV shows with their fictional nonsense and technobabble and think it's all true.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: "appears to use the large antenna visible on the roof to intercept WiFi, stealing credit card information."

Rough translation: "He's a witch!  Burn him!"

Sure that's hypothetically possible if you're buying doodads online, on a public wifi network or one running super weak super old "encryption", from some guy too lazy to use FREE tools to generate a proper SSL certificate from letsencrypt so you're entering your CC info on an unencrypted connection, and too lazy to hand the transaction off to a competently run payment processor like paypal or stripe.  But in that case you might as well just photograph your credit card and put it on facebook.  Maybe rent a billboard and put it up there too.
 
you need help
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

darkone: While I cannot disagree about small 'merica sucking a fair bit, I think the issue is that police departments are spreading false and/or unverified information on the facebook. Beyond being immoral is there nothing illegal about this?


Maybe, but no. I moved to the big city two days after turning 18, and when I spent a few months back in my home town after 15 years of being away, I had forgotten their level of fright about someone stealing their junk. None of the people I interacted with use social media, or trust the police to call them if something is going down. Get the gun jacob, I hear a noise....
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it was a black van the cops woulda shot the biatch up till it was totaled.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And these people vote.

*facepalm*
 
red5ish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages posted photos and information about his van.
The three posts were collectively shared more than 1,180 times.


Law enforcement at its finest. I mean, a white van, what could be more suspicious? Blockheads.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dude, you can't just drive around in a plain white van these days. That's obviously going to freak out the locals. You need to blend in with your surroundings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cagey B: The worst part is I never even got any free candy.


But you did get to pet the puppy?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exluddite: "Fox said the deputy told him that he tracked down his phone number by running his license plate, which someone photographed. He said the deputy explained that people are posting about his van on Facebook and have called to say they think he has computer servers inside his car and an antenna that can steal credit card data."

So his cunning plan was to call the cell phone of the guy they suspected and tell him what they thought he was up to?


How the fark do you get someone's cell phone number from their license plate?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

strathmeyer: How the fark do you get someone's cell phone number from their license plate?


Look it up on SCMODS.
 
Report