Looks like he has the original of that
16
619 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2020 at 12:05 AM



fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Air Canada should've stayed with offering "Fruity Pebbles"... even Martha Stewart knows that "Veggie Pebbles" just don't cut it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it limestone isn't kosher?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furious? Something tells me this person plays soccer. The slightest thing happens and they're rolling around grabbing their knee.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Furious? Something tells me this person plays soccer. The slightest thing happens and they're rolling around grabbing their knee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens......

She didn't die.....

She didn't break a tooth.......I have on a salad w/out a rock.

Who do I sue????
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an OUTRAGE!!

Ate half a pheasant earlier today, and bit into a bit of metal, a tiny bit of metal, like a remnant of a pellet. I'm wondering if that's what killed the bird. I'm sure if I had swallowed it, although it wouldn't have been pleasant, it won't have been a big deal either. I'd live, I'm sure.

Live and let live, Mr. Outraged, I'm Going To The Media man.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy shiat. children are taught to look at their food because things that come from the earth and from packages might have something you don't want in your mouth. an adult reacting like this is just saddening. farker should marvel at flying through the air like a drone while playing on a laptop like the rest of us. living the George Jetson life and loses it over a pebble. dumbass.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: holy shiat. children are taught to look at their food because things that come from the earth and from packages might have something you don't want in your mouth. an adult reacting like this is just saddening. farker should marvel at flying through the air like a drone while playing on a laptop like the rest of us. living the George Jetson life and loses it over a pebble. dumbass.


People gonna biatch, its how they know they exist.
 
ryant123
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Don't put rocks in my salad and tell me it's beans."

Judge_Judy.jpeg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Made by Sysco?
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

unsightly phlebitis: sinko swimo: holy shiat. children are taught to look at their food because things that come from the earth and from packages might have something you don't want in your mouth. an adult reacting like this is just saddening. farker should marvel at flying through the air like a drone while playing on a laptop like the rest of us. living the George Jetson life and loses it over a pebble. dumbass.

People gonna biatch, its how they know they exist.


Ego canis et fuss ergo sum <----- slap a couple dragons (or what-have-you) holding banners on that and you got yourself one swell looking heraldry
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was drinking some iced coffee drink in a cafe and felt some weird thing come up the straw. Good thing I realized it wasn't ice. So I spit it out and it's a half inch long coil of metal from a scrub pad. I finished the rest of the drink and went up to the counter and showed it to them and told them to be more careful. That was it. Didn't ask for a refund. Didn't lose my shiat. Was that the proper reaction or should I have taken pictures and gone ballistic on social media?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope she had lobster for the main course.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Charlie Brown?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report