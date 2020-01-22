 Skip to content
(KRCR TV Redding)   After years of killing others, Mr. Peanut has finally died   (krcrtv.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Planters, Mr. Peanut, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV, age  
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So our nut has finally busted?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media has become too weird for me.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes are shell shocked after busting a nut together.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The millennials and their almond nipple milking agenda are now in the workforce. The gluten warriors have arrived in corporate. Byyyaaahhhh
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But Mr. Peanutbutter is still alive, right?
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That'll show them not to bring back cheez balls and have them not taste the same!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I saw a cartoon in some magazine where a lady was kneeling in front of Mr Peanut and the caption was her complaining about something sticking to the roof of her mouth.
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Soon to be replaced by a 'woke' nongenderspecificentity peanut
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: [Fark user image 800x401]


The Clinton body count continues to rise.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He must be avenged.

Sangu chiama sangu.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Armadillo makes roasted nuts clip at 11
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: The millennials and their almond nipple milking agenda are now in the workforce. The gluten warriors have arrived in corporate. Byyyaaahhhh


I'm waiting for someone to expose nut milk as just being the water they wash the nuts with.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now let's see Disney do this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aw, nuts!
 
Fedora
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope they paid the estate of Harold Ramis for the 'mayb not' gag.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mr. Peanut was dead to me when PB Crisps were discontinued.
 
