(NBC New York)   Tractor trailer hauling printer ink sliced in half by a passenger train. Damage estimated to be in the billions. With video goodness   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took 600 55 gallon barrels of whiteout to clean up the scene.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aerial views make the incident scene look like a Rorschach test.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hundreds of boxes of printer ink from inside the trailer were sent flying into the air from the intense impact, and were later found strewn all over the ground.

Thanks for the primer on what gravity is, WNBC.

Although, it would have made for a far more interesting story if the boxes of ink were later found suspended in midair.  Or if they were sent off to another dimension entirely by the impact.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ink cartridges were scattered, so there was not a big splash which repainted the train.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nobody dyed
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God dammit another incompatible ink cartridge!
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reported elsewhere:   The driver was issued three vehicle and traffic law summonses: two for disobeying traffic control devices (no trucks on roadway and exceeding weight limit) as well as obstructing a grade crossing, Donovan said.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Buy a Canon and get the 3rd party cheap ink from Amazon
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Disappointing and underwhelming.  I was hoping for a huge cloud of ink in the air.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scary to be driving a big truck someplace you've never been before.
But if the sign says no trucks, you stop and figure it out with the help of police if neccessary.
 
