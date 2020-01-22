 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Three little piglets up for adoption after being found abandoned in a park, said to prefer brick housing and hurricane shutters   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Pig, Michigan Humane Society, Humane society, ROCHESTER HILLS, little pigs, application process, forever home, Katlyn Haynes of the Michigan Humane Society  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Green Jelly - Three Little Pigs (Official Video)
Youtube Gtffv9bpB-U
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fire brick? Perhaps with some decorative iron grating, with a nice warming hickory fire smoldering away, and a nicely sealed roof?  For about 18 hours or so?


Sorry, hungry.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Update: They delicious.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The kid will eventually ask what our place is made out of and I'll reply truthfully: sticks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boyz Nite Out - "Chili's Baby Back Ribs" - Jingle Commercial Acapella LIVE ON THE AIR!
Youtube 7ftqbLzn6q4
What, too soon?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Free bacon!
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Report