(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Plane crashes at Corona Airport. Tecate and Dos Equis airports remain unaffected   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Chinese coronavirus is more virulent than I imagined!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona seen going viral
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus, corona plane crashes?

WTF Corona?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: That Chinese coronavirus is more virulent than I imagined!


Should have quarantined the plane.
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona trifecta in play
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign of things to come
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got in an argument w/ my brother over Corona. Pacifico is superior in every way except price. But he used to drink Bud Light, so what does he know?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/​0​1/22/plane-crash-corona-airport/

is the link.   Never link to a "LIVE" feed,.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many farking commercials do I have to sit through just to wait to make sure it's even the correct video of what there is no accompanying article to explain?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: Coronavirus, corona plane crashes?

WTF Corona?


I have had it with these motherfarking coronaviruses on these motherfarking coronaplanes!
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I got in an argument w/ my brother over Corona. Pacifico is superior in every way except price. But he used to drink Bud Light, so what does he know?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Minutemen - Corona
Youtube jlxmKsTvcLg
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why the heck did I get a "Falcons" notification for this thread? I know the Falcons sucked, BUT we did beat the Saints once and the 49ers last year.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An entire news article composed entirely off what some "journalist" read off their Twitter feed, because actually getting up, leaving the office and going to the accident site would be too much work.  Where's my Starbucks mocha latter, dammit?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I got in an argument w/ my brother over Corona. Pacifico is superior in every way except price. But he used to drink Bud Light, so what does he know?


Is that how you spell IPA?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/loves IPAs
//NW and Belgian
///not a hipster
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Both the Corona Police Department and Corona Fire Department responded to the airport 12:11 p.m. regarding the airplane crash.

At least it didn't upset the rhythm of the night
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Must have been a light plane
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aaaand now I'm deep into Double Nickels on the Dime for the first time in many years. Thanks, Corona crash!
 
