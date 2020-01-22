 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   An officer asks you to stop twerking on top of a parked car. Do you: A. Comply. B: Take off your pants & keep twerking. C. Spit at the officer. D. Both B and C?   (kxan.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


looks like she had a little case of the sniffles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would last about five minutes as a cop before I shot somebody.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Take off your pants and keep twerking" is my family motto
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's one hell of a time you got their, mam. Party hard.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Twerking at 11: 41 am on the roof of a car ... Its a hard knock life.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No pants you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: No pants you say?

[Fark user image 300x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


cdn.mobilesyrup.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She did comply. He told her to get back to twerk.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
no no no no no. "Impeach Donald Trump!"

Not "Preach Waddle Krump!"

dumb biatch
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is Kisa Trinee Taylor related to Gene Masseth?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x478]

looks like she had a little case of the sniffles.


That's a man, baby.
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Never Say Never ft. ETML
Youtube U0eS3zC3Jco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4Y​4EK​4KdTQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jom​r7E​lyEZ0
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a trick question. My pants are already off.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a pig
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LoL
She looks crusty
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x478] looks like she had a little case of the sniffles.


I was thinking more of an older transV who didn't shave the gray stache stubble that day but you're coke assessment is likely right.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x478]

looks like she had a little case of the sniffles.


"she"
 
