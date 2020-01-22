 Skip to content
China quarantines a city of 11 million to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, zombies
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But the zombies have already been elected to the Senate.  How will this help?
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I seen this movie, the black dude dies first!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Cranberries - Zombie (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6Ejga4kJUts
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Live tracker

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mental note: Best not to watch Contagion for a while. Don't wanna shiat my pants.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

d23: But the zombies have already been elected to the Senate.  How will this help?


You must be lost.  Politics tab is that way ---------------------->

Second tab from the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Everything gunna be all right"
 
Geralt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Train Ride to Busan Part II: Electric Boogaloo
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A little too late.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty extreme to quarantine LA when it's coming from the Inland Empire.
 
Usernate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where is the President of Madagascar in all this? Is this even Fark?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

d23: But the zombies have already been elected to the Senate.  How will this help?


Go home, you are drunk.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the Chinese government, at least they don't fark around with a virus outbreak.
 
NKURyan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WTF is that food pictured in the background of that image?
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our new Captain Trips overlord.

Got a little Captain in ya?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shut down everything!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wouldn't put it past China to nuke one of its own cities.
 
weapon13
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Oh, Coronavirus... My bad, carry on...
 
pounddawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next up...
Fark user image
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If Milla Jovovich is seen in any news footage, run fast, run far.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
China went from "Move along, nothing to see here " to "Shut down everything" pretty fast.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Dollyrots - Rather Be A Zombie
Youtube Ml6AZ3NJTqs
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NKURyan: WTF is that food pictured in the background of that image?


Looks like a Chinese version of fruitcake, made with blood pudding as a base.
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everybody should watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLp8C​H​eKQkI

Guy is a long time resident of China, with a Chinese wife and child. He's done some pretty excellent reporting and analysis the last couple of years. I'm really surprised the Chinese government has let him continue doing what he does.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this viral marketing for Left 4 Dead IV?
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This means it's likely worse than they are letting on.
 
Go'zirra
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wu-Han Flu ain't nothing to Fark with
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NKURyan: WTF is that food pictured in the background of that image?


Loose stool with corn?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: d23: But the zombies have already been elected to the Senate.  How will this help?

You must be lost.  Politics tab is that way ---------------------->

Second tab from the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.


How do you know which half was meant? Or, did that comment sting?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Is this viral marketing for Left 4 Dead IV?


There was a Left for Dead 3?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Say what you will about the Chinese government, at least they don't fark around with a virus outbreak.


Absolutely wrong. China covered up the existence of swine flu at the start, and that's why it spread so quickly.

China's Coronavirus is Much Worse Than You Think
Youtube VLp8CHeKQkI
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: d23: But the zombies have already been elected to the Senate.  How will this help?

You must be lost.  Politics tab is that way ---------------------->

Second tab from the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.


No generic political jokes?  Oh kay... a literary reference?  Is that OK with You?

productimages.worldofbooks.com
 
yms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Go'zirra: Wu-Han Flu ain't nothing to Fark with


Bring the mutha farking mucus.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

poo4yoo: Everybody should watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLp8CH​eKQkI

Guy is a long time resident of China, with a Chinese wife and child. He's done some pretty excellent reporting and analysis the last couple of years. I'm really surprised the Chinese government has let him continue doing what he does.


I am a big fan of his videos.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Toad style is immensely strong, and immune to nearly any weapon
When it's properly used, it's almost invincible
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everything will be fine.

Fark user image
 
ingo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So Chinese New Year starts this Saturday.  This is like US Thanksgiving travel times on steroids, when all modes of transportation are jam packed with people travelling to visit family.

Corruption is endemic in China.  If they stop train and plane service people will be hiring cars to get in and out of Wuhan from/to any nearby city that isn't quarantined where they can resume travel.  .

The quarantine will be as effective as blocking a sandstorm with chicken wire.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I heard they're sending truckloads of dentists in...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.com

Sir, does this mean Ann-Margaret's not coming?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Netflix just released this today...
Fark user image
 
ingo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

poo4yoo: Everybody should watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLp8CH​eKQkI

Guy is a long time resident of China, with a Chinese wife and child. He's done some pretty excellent reporting and analysis the last couple of years. I'm really surprised the Chinese government has let him continue doing what he does.


The Chinese goverment can't do anything now because he moved to San Diego.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You don't mess with the Wu-Han.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile , hiding behind the moon.

Fark user image
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Zombies might be an improvement. Just sayin'.
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Won't be long until they call the "doctor"
Fark user image
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's just a little scary.
>_>
<_<
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Absolutely wrong. China covered up the existence of swine flu at the start, and that's why it spread so quickly.


If it has truly has a 14 day incubation period, nothing China did would prevent it from spreading madly. By the time they see enough cases to realize that it might be heading towards a pandemic, it's been spreading for a month or more - each person infected could easily meet dozens of other people before they become sick about two weeks later. Then dozens of people can easily meet dozens of other people before they become sick in turn.

Soon, it's gross.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the genie is out and we all get to deal with it
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should nuke the site from orbit.  It is the only way to be sure.
 
