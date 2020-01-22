 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee)   Man tells police he mixed his mom's cremated ashes with his weed   (wisn.com) divider line
    More: News, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, criminal complaint, Illegal drug trade, Austin Schroeder, 26-year-old man, cremated remains, Menomonee Falls, dead mother  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High, mom.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Keith Richards scoffs at you.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's okay. It probably wasn't all his mom.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's his Canadian mom. You wouldn't know her.
 
skinink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even to the end, his mother was killing his buzz.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just like subby, his mom was smokin'
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a mental health check may be in order
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When the ditch weed isn't quite ditchy enough?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He either really loved his mother or really hated her.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bundy Family Barbecue
Youtube inubkn_TmUs
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 480x360]


LOL
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Last words before I spark it?
The Amazing Screw-On Head - "I'm Going to Smoke You"
Youtube oHLw2lyLnA8
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he's getting in trouble for having a ...

<puts on sunglasses>

Smoking Hot Mom?


//<takes sunglasses off>
//<hangs head in shame>
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who used to say that when he died, he wanted to be cremated and have his ashes mixed into the soil in which a pot plant was growing so what remained of him could add nutrients to the plant and we could indirectly smoke him.

Then he died, and his wife had him buried.

/csb
 
tasteme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Zulu_as_Kono
I knew a guy who used to say that when he died, he wanted to be cremated and have his ashes mixed into the soil in which a pot plant was growing so what remained of him could add nutrients to the plant and we could indirectly smoke him.

Then he died, and his wife had him buried.


Sounds like she made a grave mistake
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: He either really loved his mother or really hated her.


Or thought she was OK.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You ever sell the cremated remains of your mom to an undercover cop...on weed?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No.  That can't be.

it was chocolate milk mix!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didn't Tupac's boys do that with his cremains?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was getting ready to sell his Krematorium Kush.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I doubt she minds.
 
