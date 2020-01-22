 Skip to content
(Boston Globe) Former Insys executive sentenced to a year and a day in jail for bribing doctors to prescribe more opioids, after judge rejected her argument that it was TOTALLY unfair to point out that she'd worked as a stripper before coming to work for Insys
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
joaquin closet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Insys Theraputics executive Sunrise Lee left the Moakley federal courthouse after her sentencing Wednesday.
Former Insys Theraputics executive Sunrise Lee left the Moakley federal courthouse after her sentencing Wednesday. LANE TURNER/GLOBE STAFF/GLOBE STAFF
Two more former pharmaceutical executives will go to prison for conspiring to bribe doctors and nurses to prescribe a highly addictive opioid painkiller. One got a longer sentence than prosecutors wanted Wednesday, the other a shorter one than they desired.
Michael Babich, the erstwhile chief executive of Chandler, Ariz.-based Insys Therapeutics, and Sunrise Lee, a former regional sales director, were the fourth and fifth former employees of the firm to be sentenced to prison, since Jan. 13, for their roles in the scheme.
US District Court Judge Allison Burroughs sentenced Babich, 43, of Scottsdale, Ariz., to two years and six months behind bars. Prosecutors had recommended only two years because Babich pleaded guilty and testified for the government at last year's closely watched trial in Boston.
The judge also sentenced Sunrise Lee, 40, a former stripper who became a regional sales director for Insys, to a year and a day in prison. That was far less than the six years prosecutors sought, which Burrough characterized as "heavy handed."
Burroughs credited Babich for pleading guilty to conspiracy three weeks before the trial began last January and testifying against his former colleagues.
But, she said, he was more culpable than the other former executives she has sentenced, calling him one of three "co-architects" of the conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an under-the-tongue fentanyl spray, Subsys, with payments disguised as speaking fees.
"I don't think you were a model citizen," Burroughs told Babich, after rejecting his lawyer's recommendation of home confinement and community service.
Babich expressed remorse and said he was "in over my head" when he became CEO of Insys at age 35.
"I stand before you contrite and heartbroken," he said.
Insys was founded and overseen by John N. Kapoor, a hard-driving one-time billionaire. He's scheduled to be sentenced Thursday along with a second former high-ranking executive, Alec Burlakoff, who cut a plea deal with the government.
On Wednesday morning, Burroughs rejected prosecutors' recommendation that she sentence Lee, who lives in Grand Rapids, Mich., to six years in prison. But she also rebuffed a claim by Lee's lawyer, Peter Horstmann, that his client deserved no prison sentence and had been charged by the government merely to exploit what he called "salacious details" about her work as a stripper.
Horstmann contended in a court filing that Lee was exploited by others as well, not least the pharmaceutical industry.
When Insys executives plucked her from the world of "gentlemen's clubs," Horstmann wrote, it was merely the "next unethical but logical step" by an industry that routinely recruits attractive young women as sales representatives to woo doctors to prescribe drugs.
"While Big Pharma is quick to use women for their ability to sell products to lonely overworked physicians, the same women are easily dispatched and demonized when they are exposed for doing the exact job that they were hired to do," Horstmann wrote.
On one occasion in 2012 while working at Insys, according to testimony at trial, Lee gave a doctor a lap dance at a Chicago night club to coax him to prescribe Subsys, a drug approved in 2012 to treat cancer pain.
Kapoor, Lee, and three other defendants were convicted in May of bribing doctors and nurses to prescribe Subsys to patients who didn't need it and tricking insurers into paying for it. The convictions came in what was believed to be the first criminal trial of pharmaceutical executives who marketed a painkiller since the nation's deadly opioid epidemic began.
Lee tearfully told the judge that she had no idea what she was doing at Insys was wrong.
Although Burroughs said that Lee had broken the law by participating in the bribery scheme, the judge cited Lee's tough background and naivete about the pharmaceutical industry as mitigating factors.
Horstmann described Lee as the only client he had ever had whose photograph appeared "on the back of a milk carton," an apparent reference to exploited or missing children that he declined to elaborate on.
"I'm going to sentence you to a period of incarceration," Burroughs said, "but shorter than what the government is looking for." She added, "Ms. Lee, take care of yourself. I have every confidence you will get through this."
Prosecutors said at trial that the defendants ran Insys like mobsters, displaying "brazen audacity." They pressured sales staff to persuade doctors to prescribe higher and costlier doses of Subsys, and got physicians to abandon their duty to "first, do no harm." Most patients who were prescribed Subsys didn't have cancer, according to the government, and some got addicted.
As part of the conspiracy, prosecutors said, eight doctors and medical practitioners got more than $1.1 million disguised as "speaking fees." Insys also set up a reimbursement center where employees allegedly lied to health insurers about patients' symptoms to get them to cover Subsys for people without cancer.
Before Wednesday, Burroughs had sentenced three other former Insys executives to roughly two to almost three years in prison, all considerably less than what prosecutors had recommended.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, it worked...!
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw the headline and that an executive was going to prison, I was shocked until I saw in the headline that it was a woman. Then I looked at article and see it's a black woman. That's why she's going to prison. Any white male would have gotten these charges dropped or at worst a fine of 5% of his lifetime earnings from what he did.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pharma sales and strippers often share the same talent pool. That's a big part of how they make their sales.
 
robodog
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Kingpin drug pusher gets only 366 days in jail for selling killer drugs, meanwhile dozens of people are serving life sentences for weed, there is no justice in our system.
 
camarugala
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey, someone's head has got to roll. If you wanna make this a discrimination issue then you are part of the problem. The sooner our culture drops the identity politics nonsense, the better off we'll be.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never worked in pharma but I have to admit I have never seen an ugly or even average looking female sales rep in med device. Nothing illegal about that though. No company in any industry favors uggos when it comes to product promotion.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DNRTFA, or trolling?
 
vestona22
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Paywall in Firefox, but opens right up in the new Edge.  No idea why.  (Don't have Chrome on this laptop...)
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
robodog
Kingpin drug pusher gets only 366 days in jail for selling killer drugs, meanwhile dozens of people are serving life sentences for weed, there is no justice in our system.

It will wind up being less than that.  In the Federal system, if you are sentenced to a year or less you have to serve the entire sentence.  If you are sentenced to more than a year you can be released after serving 85%.  Thus a sentence of a year plus one day.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thank you for sharing the story. the Link was a useless lock up that annoyed. so 2 points for coming through!
 
king of vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The sooner our society starts treating white males with the same law enforcement and criminal justice as it does with non-whites and women, the better off we'll be.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It sure looks like a dude (perhaps white?) got a longer sentence despite cooperating. Knock it off
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

You gotta ask?...
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I mean, a Farker was kind enough to actually post the article in thread. Are you avoiding it on purpose or is this a false flag?
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pay for a subscription then, ass. I bet if you had a subscription to your local paper, you would stiff the newspaper kid delivering on his bicycle.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I would think it's a year and a day because that's the minimum sentence for a felony, not because the judge is trying to give them a few weeks less time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And yet the Sacklers are spending their money to make sure Trump or Bloomberg wins.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like what the judge did. More time for the executive, less time for the talent. Good job ma'am.
 
majestic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worked with him at Initrode.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

That local paper is ONE paper and one subscription.  Fark operates on a different model.  I am not paying 50 different subscriptions.  And linking to something that requires it is just poor manners.  Farkers from all around the world are not going to have a subscription to that ONE paper.  You're just inviting them to look, but then locking the door in their face as they arrive.
 
Report