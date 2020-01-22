 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Burglar jumps from window, slips on ice, breaks leg, limps into emergency room and is promptly arrested by police. Tada, the sophisticates   (klkntv.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Eyewitness News, Nebraska, KLKN, Copyright, Lincoln, Nebraska, All rights reserved, Burglary suspect slips, KCAU-TV  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 8:05 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No word on the lawsuit he's going to file against the building owners?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brristocrats.
 
Kuta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Barristocrats would be a great name for sitcom.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kuta: The Barristocrats would be a great name for sitcom.


It's been airing in the UK for 12 years.

They're up to nearly 16 episodes now.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotz ta luv "Karma"!

She be a b-word.......
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report