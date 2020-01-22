 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib) Ambulance crash on Southwest Side sends 4 to hospital in ambulance crash on Southwest Side sends 4 to hospital ambulance crash on Southwest Side sends 4 to hospital
7
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are two sorts of people: those who say there is no such thing as infinite recursion, and those who say...
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A real-life version of the Droste effect...

(Reminded of classic-design Dubonnet bottles)
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did Moby get residuals for that headline?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Years ago when I was a paramedic/ambulance driver, I rolled up on the scene of another ambulance crash.   Very odd to be putting two of my fellow paramedics on backboards.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slow news day.......right???
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poooooork loin hmmmm?!?!
 
