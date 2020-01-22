 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Two cops busted for having drunken sex in the bathroom of a government building, yes there are pics   (nydailynews.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not as ugly as these situations normally end up.  Though the sergeant is definitely punching above his weight class.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not as ugly as these situations normally end up.  Though the sergeant is definitely punching above his weight class.


And "pulling rank"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was gonna be those two guys from that re-enacted photo last week.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesser-known "Dirty, Dirty Sanchez" move.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got a serious fivehead.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanchez joined the department in 2004. She lives with Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, the current commanding officer of the 79th Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The two have a child together, sources said.

Badge bunnie with a badge?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't care less if both of them are fired and forced to live in refrigerator boxes in Bumfark, NH...but kinda shiatty to throw her live-in boyfriend's name into the article.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, couple of rat ass cops who turned them in.

Its not like they were shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of their car.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Sanchez could do better, IMHO.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it because only peasants are supposed to get screwed in a government building?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not as ugly as these situations normally end up.  Though the sergeant is definitely punching above his weight class.


So it's safe to click.  I like to check the comments before making my choice.
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one yet? OOOOkaay.."Brandi, you're a fine girl, what a fine wife you would be...dodododododo!"
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is so.... much more to this than article reveals.

/cop politics
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I couldn't care less if both of them are fired and forced to live in refrigerator boxes in Bumfark, NH...but kinda shiatty to throw her live-in boyfriend's name into the article.


He obviously isn't a real man, otherwise she wouldn't have had to stray.  The news is doing a service to other women, letting them know who isn't good enough.  "Stay away from this needle dick cuck!"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vodka Zombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Wow, couple of rat ass cops who turned them in.

Its not like they were shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of their car.


The complaint probably goes like this:

So, me and Sgt. Delaney were in the process of shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of our cruiser when Johnny says, "Yo. I gotta take a piss."

That's when we found them.
 
you need help
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So it's safe to click.  I like to check the comments before making my choice.

So it's safe to click.  I like to check the comments before making my choice.


She's really cute in the with-makeup picture, so yeah.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex just seems so...private.
Shouldn't they do it somewhere private...like a bathroom or something..?

Ooohhh... Puritanism again, eh?

/ dock them 1/2 hour pay
 
HK-MP5-SD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article...

Sanchez works for the NYPD's Family Assistance Section... provides comfort and care to families of police officers who die in the line of duty, are suffering from 9/11-related illnesses and other ailments, or who have family members suffering from debilitating illnesses

It sounds to me like she was providing comfort, that falls with the normal scope of her assigned duties.  Suspension is unwarranted.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Repeat...

[Fark user image image 800x493]


Dang. Beat me to it!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lt. Brandi Sanchez, 38, and Sgt. Lambros Gavalas, 46, were placed on modified assignment after two other cops caught them

Of all the things cops do while other cops look away, this is what gets ratted out?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gavalas is assigned to the department's Grand Larceny section and was on duty at the time of the incident, sources with knowledge of the case said. Sanchez was also on duty, but was about five minutes away from ending her tour."

Tour?  Like, she was going to go home after an extended deployment overseas to a warzone?

She was five minutes from the end of her shift, knucklehead!  She was just about to get off.  And then someone walked in on her.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dang. Beat me to it!

[Fark user image image 800x493]

Dang. Beat me to it!


We sort of both lost-out to <b>DoughyGuy</b>.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The sergeant ran out to grab a lieutenant"

For a second there I thought this story was going somewhere......
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's really cute in the with-makeup picture, so yeah.

So it's safe to click.  I like to check the comments before making my choice.

She's really cute in the with-makeup picture, so yeah.


Her other picturee reminded me of Mr Mackey from South Park
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hit it with my police issued billy club
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Lt. Brandi Sanchez, 38, and Sgt. Lambros Gavalas, 46, were placed on modified assignment after two other cops caught them

Of all the things cops do while other cops look away, this is what gets ratted out?


At least they are ratting out something.  I'll take some over none.  Sure I want all things ratted out, but until we disband whole police departments for covering up and letting the people be in charge of law and order, then at least some ratting is good.

Ideally we have RoboCops that don't even have genitals.  So no problems with farming in the bathroom.  And programmed to not cover things up.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Lt. Brandi Sanchez, 38, and Sgt. Lambros Gavalas, 46, were placed on modified assignment after two other cops caught them

Of all the things cops do while other cops look away, this is what gets ratted out?


Its dirty sex. It's not something wholesome and american like giving the n*BONG* we just picked up a blanket party and then planting some crack on him.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought subby meant there were pics of them farking in the bathroom.  Leaving disappointed.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


"Surely you can't be that surprised at getting caught?"
"No, no, my eyebrows are just always like this."
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, she was "about five minutes from the end of her tour" but was so intoxicated that she couldn't stand up on her own? I'd say the on the job nookie is just the symptom of a larger problem.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: "Gavalas is assigned to the department's Grand Larceny section and was on duty at the time of the incident, sources with knowledge of the case said. Sanchez was also on duty, but was about five minutes away from ending her tour."

Tour?  Like, she was going to go home after an extended deployment overseas to a warzone?

She was five minutes from the end of her shift, knucklehead!  She was just about to get off. And then someone walked in on her.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that squealing attracted too much attention. They'll be delivered to custody and the charges will be hard to beat.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Wow, couple of rat ass cops who turned them in.

Its not like they were shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of their car.


Probably has a lot to do with her being too incoherently drunk to answer basic questions.  Might have been rape.  At the very least, she was drunk at work.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wow, couple of rat ass cops who turned them in.

Its not like they were shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of their car.


broken windows policing?

which workplace rules and departmental procedures should cops be exempt from? or are you just saying police should ignore it when drunk cops violate the rules? 

fark them. They've got sixteen hrs a day to get hammered and fark in public bathrooms, bootlickers
 
TWX
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I couldn't care less if both of them are fired and forced to live in refrigerator boxes in Bumfark, NH...but kinda shiatty to throw her live-in boyfriend's name into the article.


Perhaps, but based on this:

Giant Clown Shoe: Sanchez joined the department in 2004. She lives with Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, the current commanding officer of the 79th Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant.


Potentially relevant, as his position of authority within the system has an impact on the investigation and should punishments be too light, too heavy-handed, or too mismatched, the possibility of interference from him needs to be considered.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hey they didnt use a mop handle so that is progress I guess.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Now this I can support and defend.
Nice work
Sgt. Lambros Gavalas .
I'm jelly.
I salute you.
You're okay in my book
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: TWX: "Gavalas is assigned to the department's Grand Larceny section and was on duty at the time of the incident, sources with knowledge of the case said. Sanchez was also on duty, but was about five minutes away from ending her tour."

Tour?  Like, she was going to go home after an extended deployment overseas to a warzone?

She was five minutes from the end of her shift, knucklehead!  She was just about to get off. And then someone walked in on her.

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wow, couple of rat ass cops who turned them in.

Its not like they were shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of their car.


Not that we know of.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just in time for hump day
 
gbv23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Usually the 'good' cops cover for the bad ones (thats why the institution sucks)
 
Stratohead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/brandi​-​sanchez/

heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/slackers...like you never even heard of google...
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [nydailynews.com image 415x618]

"Surely you can't be that surprised at getting caught?"
"No, no, my eyebrows are just always like this."


"And don't call me Shirley"
 
kendelrio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: "Gavalas is assigned to the department's Grand Larceny section and was on duty at the time of the incident, sources with knowledge of the case said. Sanchez was also on duty, but was about five minutes away from ending her tour."

Tour?  Like, she was going to go home after an extended deployment overseas to a warzone?

She was five minutes from the end of her shift, knucklehead!  She was just about to get off.  And then someone walked in on her.


Offshore we call our shifts "tours" (pronounced towers for some reason).

/carry on
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: dothemath: Wow, couple of rat ass cops who turned them in.

Its not like they were shoveling cocaine from the evidence room into the trunk of their car.

Probably has a lot to do with her being too incoherently drunk to answer basic questions.  Might have been rape.  At the very least, she was drunk at work.


If they thought it was rape why didn't they stop the guy? I mean they are police officers.
 
skinink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd waive my Miranda Rights over her.
 
AeAe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The lady cop looks pretty good, but the dude looks like the bottom of a shoe.
 
OBBN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/brandi​-​sanchez/

[heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.com image 720x720]
/slackers...like you never even heard of google...


Thank you.  Not bad, not bad at all! She .... fap.... doesn't.... fap..... look too..... fap...... for a cop.  fap fap fap fap
 
