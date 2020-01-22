 Skip to content
(NYPost)   California police: if you see this convicted sexual predator covered in face tattoos, his name is "Pirate", please ignore him and go about your business (w/pics)   (nypost.com) divider line
    Rape, Assault, Sexual intercourse, Crime, disability assistance, Human sexual behavior, Daniel Selovich  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh...with that kind of a record, he should be locked up for good.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He served his time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did he just put a death warrant out on this man's head?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"He assured the locals that he has no plans to stay there in the long term."

Good luck, everywhere else!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

propasaurus: He served his time.


Yep. The way that whole article is written is farking creepy - it's basically saying "IF YOU SEE THIS MONSTER, REMEMBER, FOLKS, YOU'RE NOT ALLOWED TO JUST BEAT HIM TO DEATH IN THE STREET - YOU GOTTA HAVE A REASON!"
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Did he just put a death warrant out on this man's head?


The newspaper. Blame the Post.
And just think how many copies they'll sell after someone kills him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Multi state sexual assaults?  Someone please check this guys DNA and travel history to see if it overlaps with any unsolved murders, because that sounds like the rap sheet of a possible serial killer.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Redding. Only a 6 hour drive. I'll get right on it.
 
Dakai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a pleasant looking chap
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Multi state sexual assaults?  Someone please check this guys DNA and travel history to see if it overlaps with any unsolved murders, because that sounds like the rap sheet of a possible serial killer.


The PD's have to process the rape kits first.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uhh, one question...why do we let serial rapists loose over and over?  And kidnappers?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was charged with rape and assault using DNA evidence and sentenced to four years in prison.

I really don't get our justice system at all. shiat is off the rails.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Did he just put a death warrant out on this man's head?



Especially don't interfere with him if he happens to be bleeding out on the sidewalk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So don't kill him. Got it.
Can we beat him almost to death? Death adjacent?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Uhh, one question...why do we let serial rapists loose over and over?  And kidnappers?


I'd say the problem is, why do almost all criminals in the US come out of jail more dangerous than they were when they went in?
 
gar1013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So you are supposed to treat him like everyone else. I get that.

By the same token, if your normal behavior includes randomly attacking people, I bet the locals will buy you a bus ticket to their town.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's square with the house.  Leave em' alone
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know... I always appreciate it when the local paper implores people not to beat me to death next to nothing more than a big picture of my face. Happens twice a year at least.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wish all sexual predators would make themselves so easy to identify.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In case you need proof that men write the laws, he did a whole four years in prison for rape.  You might do more time for shoplifting.
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Pharmdawg: Uhh, one question...why do we let serial rapists loose over and over?  And kidnappers?

I'd say the problem is, why do almost all criminals in the US come out of jail more dangerous than they were when they went in?


Our jails are a middle ground.

They do nothing to reform the people who are sent there, while also being not nearly horrific enough to scare people into being law abiding.

For the record, I would rather we go the route of trying to reform people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What if he attempts to board my ship and steal the spices and gold my crew is transporting
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Pharmdawg: Uhh, one question...why do we let serial rapists loose over and over?  And kidnappers?

I'd say the problem is, why do almost all criminals in the US come out of jail more dangerous than they were when they went in?


Daily as rape?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Do not attack this man who lives at 123 Fake Street."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report