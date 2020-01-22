 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 17)   Cop who left his 8-year-old alone and naked in a car in a bar parking lot already back at work. You look surprised   (cbs17.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1026 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But having drunken sex in a bathroom is a dealbreaker?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, it's Oktoberfest.

OKTOBERFEST, DUDE!!!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why naked? Why???
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, she was all wet and she was like, 'I want to take all my clothes off' and I was like, 'That's fine; I'll wrap you up in a blanket' and I wrapped her up and she said, 'I want to go to sleep' and I said, 'No problem, go to sleep.'"

- Several other Tap Room patrons speaking to other minor females that night
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so I don't have kids. Leaving a child in a car while you go drinking doesn't seem like a good idea, but I can imagine how that might happen... babysitter fell through, kid was already asleep, etc. But can anyone with kids explain the naked part? That doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You aren't going to get in trouble, buddy. We're the good guys."

"That's a lie, my daddy's a cop, I know what you really do!"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sentient: OK, so I don't have kids. Leaving a child in a car while you go drinking doesn't seem like a good idea, but I can imagine how that might happen... babysitter fell through, kid was already asleep, etc. But can anyone with kids explain the naked part? That doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.


please keep not having kids

kthanksbye
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Sentient: OK, so I don't have kids. Leaving a child in a car while you go drinking doesn't seem like a good idea, but I can imagine how that might happen... babysitter fell through, kid was already asleep, etc. But can anyone with kids explain the naked part? That doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.


Article said she had wet clothes from playing outside.

This whole story sounds weird as shiat.  I'm not sure what to make of it.
 
undernova
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sentient: Leaving a child in a car while you go drinking doesn't seem like a good idea, but I can imagine how that might happen


No, Stop there. Nothing good can follow this. Don't have kids. You're good right where you are. No offense intended. Just something you should know and plan for.

/parenting is hard
//IS NOT AN EXCUSE
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Evidence of how wet her clothes were can be seen on the video, when Lt. Malone rings them out and water drains from the clothing."

I bet that cop's wife is going to wring his neck.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
DEPUTY: "She said she wasn't in there long. She said she was in there for a minute, so I don't know, but you know, kids?"
WORKER: "When me and him were putting stuff away out here 20 minutes ago, I saw him or her peeing in the parking lot and hop back in the car. Then I was taking out the trash..."
DEPUTY: "She was peeing in the middle of the parking lot?"
WORKER: "Yeah and then I heard some kid yell 'help, help me.'"

Why was she saying "help me"? What specific help was she looking for?
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The wife was inside the bar, too.
 
undernova
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

freetomato: "Evidence of how wet her clothes were can be seen on the video, when Lt. Malone rings them out and water drains from the clothing."

I bet that cop's wife is going to wring his neck.


I feel like cops and journalists should be some of the smartest and best of us. It's worrisome that they're nowhere close.
 
probesport
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where does a naked 8 year old find work?
 
archeochick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sentient: OK, so I don't have kids. Leaving a child in a car while you go drinking doesn't seem like a good idea, but I can imagine how that might happen... babysitter fell through, kid was already asleep, etc. But can anyone with kids explain the naked part? That doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.


She was playing in the rain and her clothes were soaked.  She was tired and wanted to sleep in the car so he wrapped her in a blanket.
The body camera showed that he had her clothes in the car and he demonstrated how wet they were by wringing a bunch of water out of them.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sentient: Leaving a child in a car while you go drinking doesn't seem like a good idea, but I can imagine how that might happen... babysitter fell through, kid was already asleep, etc.


.....so you wear a badge too, I see.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

undernova: freetomato: "Evidence of how wet her clothes were can be seen on the video, when Lt. Malone rings them out and water drains from the clothing."

I bet that cop's wife is going to wring his neck.

I feel like cops and journalists should be some of the smartest and best of us. It's worrisome that they're nowhere close.


Why should journalists be the best or smartest of anyone? It seems like that would be a tremendous misallocation of talent so I am pleased with the status quo.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

probesport: Where does a naked 8 year old find work?


Anywhere she can.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'd all think he was a monster if he made her sit in wet clothing while he went and tied one on.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sentient: But can anyone with kids explain the naked part?


I don't have kids, but based on Facebook posts from some of my friends who have reproduced, there are some kids who kind of go through a naked phase. As in, they actively resist the imposition of pants.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why naked? Why???


Kids have no shame.   I remember my best friend when I was about 7 was a girl they called grub.  She was always out playing in dirt or mud and eventually she'd decide the dirty cloths were an annoyance and take them off.  Her mom was always having to look around the neighborhood to find her cloths. It was another time my friend.

Then there was that time my mom found us both naked in the closet but we won't go into that.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prince George: Smoking GNU: Why naked? Why???

Kids have no shame.   I remember my best friend when I was about 7 was a girl they called grub.  She was always out playing in dirt or mud and eventually she'd decide the dirty cloths were an annoyance and take them off.  Her mom was always having to look around the neighborhood to find her cloths. It was another time my friend.

Then there was that time my mom found us both naked in the closet but we won't go into that.


And yet it's the parents' job to make sure the kids are clothed. That's part of the farking job description!
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"He's freaking out," the deputy said. "The way it came out sounded worse than what it, I think, what it is."

Left your child naked and alone in a car while you went drinking...yeah, sounds exactly like what it is.

"Evidence of how wet her clothes were can be seen on the video, when Lt. Malone rings them out and water drains from the clothing."

Why were the kid's clothes still that wet?  Why didn't he wring them out before he went drinking so they'd have a chance of drying some time that week?  Why didn't he take her home to get dry clothes?  Hell, why didn't he have a go-bag in the trunk with a change of clothes for the kid?  I don't have kids but I'm pretty sure I'd have spare clothes handy because kids get messy.  Heck, I have an emergency BBQ shirt in the trunk for me and I'm a grown-ass man.

None of that makes a bit of sense and I lived in a time when it was cool to leave your kids alone in the car while you did adult stuff.  I was left alone (by dad) in the car lots of times.  But I always had clothes.  If my clothes got wet or muddy, we went home (with me wearing the clothes) to get clean clothes.  Dad didn't throw a blanket over me and go drinking.  He'd yell and swear at me for farking up his plans but he didn't leave me naked in the car while he went about his day.
 
nanim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cop-dad said his kid 'got wet playing outside' so she was wrapped in a blanket in the car.  That is when normal, real parents drive their kid HOME to get dry clothes.  This guy has a serious problem (as we've all guessed) if he thinks going into a bar was the right choice at that point.

Now we come to the point of who *else* is a problem public servant there, if this guy is back at work as a municipal anything, much less a cop.
 
Sentient
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And yet it's the parents' job to make sure the kids are clothed. That's part of the farking job description!


That was kind of my point. I can imagine excuses for leaving your kid to sleep in a car while you're hanging out somewhere, but if my kid got wet, then naked & wrapped in a blanket, the options seem like "take them home to get more clothes" or "get more clothes some other way". "Just leave them naked in the car" doesn't make the list.

Giant Clown Shoe: please keep not having kids kthanksbye

undernova: No, Stop there. Nothing good can follow this. Don't have kids. You're good right where you are. No offense intended. Just something you should know and plan for. /parenting is hard //IS NOT AN EXCUSE


Yeah, thanks for the concern, but I know I'd be a lousy parent, which is why I don't have kids. I'm glad someone does it, and I'm equally glad it's not me. But hey, y'all do y'all, and congratulations or whatever.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So they expect us to believe that if someone that wasn't a cop left their 8 year old child alone in a car while they were inside a bar that they wouldn't be charged with some form of child neglect?  Bull-farking-shiat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This farking cop needs to do this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report