Fark NotNewsletter: We're nutty for squirrels
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-01-22 12:24:31 PM
In case you missed it, yesterday was Squirrel Appreciation Day. It's nice that squirrels get their day, but here at Fark, we've been appreciating squirrels every day since 1997. So whenever you see any squirrels, be sure to tell them that Fark says hi.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
In this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, Rule 34 rears its ugly head in a lawsuit, so to speak. Also, we try to avoid politics on the podcast because these days politics is Super Serious but The Smoking Gun has discovered Bernie Sanders hates low flush toilets almost as much as Trump does. Plus how all this connects to Van Halen.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
croesius was intrigued by Tom Ford's "boob plate" designs
betty swollocks thought that a strange dance looked familiar
ralphjr made a parody Family Circus comic
bigfatfattyfatfat gave physical fitness advice
LordOfThePings had a quick retort for those who say marijuana makes you fat and stupid
Autoerotic Defenestration figured out who Giant Clown Shoe is based on comments about first cousins who married each other and had a baby
Benevolent Misanthrope imagined being at a party with a guy who tried to force a Target employee to sell him an expensive electric toothbrush for one cent
Brosephus tried to figure out why reporters cover Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton so differently
thatguyoverthere70 explained what could've happened when a guy dropped a baggie of coke at a 2-year-old's birthday party
Nuclear Monk found the kind of guy who'd be interested in an erectile dysfunction pill meant for bulls
Smart:
Theaetetus shared an instance of Florida thinking ahead when it comes to protecting children
fusillade762 pointed out just how poorly the British press treats Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Monkey had two thoughts about finding $43,000 in a secondhand couch
Mikey1969 had a pretty good doughnut rant
Raoul Eaton reminded us what kids think when they see anti-drug campaigns
common sense is an oxymoron pointed out that some "offensive" advertisements worked exactly as intended
Dingleberry Dickwad told us everything we need to know about alpha males
Koldbern wanted clarification on a rule for U.S. Bank employees
mrmopar5287 shared a story from a friend who works at a Walmart where employees spent part of a large donation meant to pay off layaway balances on themselves
RaceBoatDriver had an important message for when someone brings doughnuts to the office
CSB Sunday Morning: Moving forward - stories about learning to operate a mode of transportation
Smart: kokomo61 shared a sweet story about a son who really wanted to ride a bike, but doctors said he'd never be able to
Funny: brigid_fitch witnessed an iconic moment between a parent, a child, and a big dog
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: merrillvillain had good advice for anyone who's in a bad relationship
Smart: Al_Ed shared a helpful tip for a Farker who just got eyeglasses
Funny: Mr.Tangent answered a question about putting a urinal in your home bathroom
Funny: IvyLady shared a list of errands that needed to be done
Funny: Al_Ed identified with reagabeast's farming mishap
Politics Funny:
WhackingDay explained why a photo appears to show a helicopter landing on the White House
NeoCortex42 figured out how the U.S. can afford to build a sea wall that Donald Trump says is too costly
Circusdog320 suggested a better design for the new Space Force uniforms
Officer Barrelroll gave the real reason the Russian government resigned
thealgorerhythm revealed what Gen. Qassem Soleimani had planned to do
Politics Smart:
The Goddamn Batman pointed out that President Trump was speaking from personal experience
Xai saw a symptom of bad changes in the world
Pocket Ninja wanted proof before accepting a reason for altering photos
wademh wanted Hunter Biden to testify at the impeachment trial
AdmirableSnackbar replied to a question about some of CNN's questionable decisions lately (though it turns out that didn't end up happening)
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Stantz gave this rodent a celebrity makeover
RedZoneTuba displayed a treasured family heirloom
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed the surprising place that owls come from
hail2daking found a new home for this pet
verchad showed Ralph and Sam hard at work
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this little fella a redundant chapeau
hail2daking shared evidence that dogs can have very complicated relationships
clovercat hired a colorful color commentator
hail2daking discovered that Amtrak has greatly extended their service area
Herb Utsmelz saw possible trouble at the end of the tunnel
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 767: "Curves 3" ended in a tie between Elsinore's lustrous series of tubes and Circusdog320's curvy smokeshow
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Beyond Fark
We're sad to have lost Farker forty-two. If you're a TotalFarker, you might have seen threads submitted by her husband, Farker BKITU, with updates about her health status. You can read forty-two's memorial thread here, which links to her farewell blog post, along with information about how you can help her husband and young son. Our hearts go out to her loved ones.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the quiz last week, with stupid tech that showed people worldwide can be just as weird as the Japanese when they put their minds to it. Unfortunately, the 1000 club remains empty. Denjiro came out on top with 949, followed by edmo in second with 927 and runwiz in third with 912. Tr0mBoNe took fourth with 911, and bingethinker made the top five with 908.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over the best selling vehicle in the US that was not made to carry around 4x8 sheets of plywood for people who never carry around 4x8 sheets of plywood - aka the best selling non-pickup. I had to double check the figures to be sure, but it seems we've went completely all-in on the SUV crossover craze, as the Toyota RAV 4 is the number 4 best-selling conveyance, behind the Ford F-Series, the Dodge Ram, and the Chevy Silverado. Only 26% of quiztakers caught the article, or possibly don't own pickups themselves.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about Tempe, Arizona's "Penis Man" and what sort of crimes he had been up to. 83% off quiztakers knew that his stream of graffiti across the city had prompted several news stories, causing hilarious switches between blurred and not blurred shots of his artwork within the same segments, and likely doing nothing more than bringing attention to the Krylon virtuoso and doubtlessly encouraging copycats as well. I can only imagine the police grillings of suspects. "Are you Penis Man? Do you know Penis Man? Do you know men with penises?"
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over Samsung's Project Neon. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that it was a holographic AI in a tank that you could talk to and interact with, and is even more creepy than it sounds. I mean, If you thought Bixby was annoying on your Galaxy S9, wait until your friends see you lugging a seven-foot-tall fish tank around so you can make dinner reservations and get the latest scores from something that sounds more artificial than Siri and with even worse fashion sense. I'm sure you'll be invited to *all* the best parties.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over this year's Best Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes. 85% of quiztakers must have read that it was 1917, because approximately 0% of the country actually watched it and most folks just caught the clips of Ricky Gervais being Ricky Gervais the next day so they could understand what everyone else who only watched clips of Ricky Gervais was talking and tweeting about.
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Quiz!
· · ·
