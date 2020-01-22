 Skip to content
(CBC)   Multiple do not enter signs, flashing lights, bollards, rumble strips, and finally an automatic gate were installed to keep people from driving into the streetcar tunnel. SUV driver: Challenge accepted   (cbc.ca) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say put spiked strips down in the locations tires are most likely to be.  With the warning that they are there and if you drive over them, the driver is to be charged for their repair if damaged by idiocy - aka following a street car down into a non-car tunnel.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never Mind the Bollards, Here's the Dumbass
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long haired freaky people need not apply.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Never Mind the Bollards, Here's the Dumbass


God save the tram.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you make something idiot-proof, someone will invent a better idiot
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read TFA expecting to see "alcohol was a factor" but was sorely disappointed...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're sort of hard pressed to think of any other measures we can take at this point, short of closing the tunnel and that's not an option," Green lamented.

I think my Ag teacher once said "If you make something idiot proof.  God will make better idiots.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like moths to the flame...
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The incident began just after 2 a.m."

Check please.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there this summer and watched someone drive in there. To be fair for people who don't regularly travel in that part of Toronto the streetcar tracks and bike lanes make Queens Quay difficult to navigate. There's no excuse for driving in that tunnel but it's easy to get onto the street car lane.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we need some kind of alert that will interrupt whatever they're doing on their phone and make them look out that big window at the front of the vehicle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.


The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they need more blocks like the one in the picture. that would mean NO cars.

about 12 inches high of concrete
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple answer. Pull the driver's license and tell them if they're ever caught driving a vehicle again it will be a 10 year sentence.

Stop coddling this and it'll go away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person should be sentenced to stand outside the tunnel with a reflective vest and flag to stop and warn any other drivers.  And maybe never be allowed behind the wheel of a car ever again.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scene in the picture is just busy. Little signs and lights and poles and framework all over the place. When there's that much shiat to look at, the important information gets lost.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe we need some kind of alert that will interrupt whatever they're doing on their phone and make them look out that big window at the front of the vehicle.


Don't give them any ideas, remember they've got a hard-on for mandatory province-wide alerts about local issues.  They'll do it.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: I say put spiked strips down in the locations tires are most likely to be.  With the warning that they are there and if you drive over them, the driver is to be charged for their repair if damaged by idiocy - aka following a street car down into a non-car tunnel.


So now you want to make it even harder to remove the car if it gets stuck?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.


I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: If you make something idiot-proof, someone will invent a better idiot


You can make something foolproof, but you can't make it DAMNFOOLproof.

Pass a law and put a sign up that says, "If you reached this point, your vehicle now belongs to us."
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: I say put spiked strips down in the locations tires are most likely to be.  With the warning that they are there and if you drive over them, the driver is to be charged for their repair if damaged by idiocy - aka following a street car down into a non-car tunnel.


Could also, for safety's sake, have those spikes recessed into a holed plate that's suspended by springs, such that until sufficient weight is applied, the springs remain in the holes, but the weight over something like 800lb causes the plate to sag and the spikes to perforate the tires.

Furthermore, design new sleepers or tracks for around 20' of track length just inside the entrance to the tunnel that suspend the tops of the tracks far enough up above the sleepers that your average vehicle will high-center.  As I understand it most rail profiles in the United States are 6" tall, presumably Canadian rail is similar. Increase the height of the webbing to get that rail more like ten to twelve inches tall and only a few highly modified vehicles will be able to drive over that without high-centering.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: If you make something idiot-proof, someone will invent a better idiot


Harry Freakstorm: "We're sort of hard pressed to think of any other measures we can take at this point, short of closing the tunnel and that's not an option," Green lamented.

I think my Ag teacher once said "If you make something idiot proof.  God will make better idiots.


It's a reunion!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.


Correct, it's a crossover aka a hatchback on small stilts.
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe we need some kind of alert that will interrupt whatever they're doing on their phone and make them look out that big window at the front of the vehicle.


"In 100 meters, pull your head out of your ass"

"Recalculating"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three



Why does the frame type make a difference?  Honest question.  It's just a historical accident/business convenience that truck manufacturers keep building them that way.  There's no reason that you couldn't make a line of unibody panel trucks, for example, which would probably be stronger, longer-lasting, and easier to service.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: OldJames: If you make something idiot-proof, someone will invent a better idiot

You can make something foolproof, but you can't make it DAMNFOOLproof.

Pass a law and put a sign up that says, "If you reached this point, your vehicle now belongs to us."


You can make anything fool proof, this is true, but someone will always make a better fool.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: OldJames: If you make something idiot-proof, someone will invent a better idiot

You can make something foolproof, but you can't make it DAMNFOOLproof.

Pass a law and put a sign up that says, "If you reached this point, your vehicle now belongs to us."


...and all your base
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.


Not to mention the more lax safety standards of trucks vs cars. Mini vans are trucks too for these reasons.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't you just sometimes wish you could turn it off that good and drive into a damn trolley tunnel.
I bet this person doesn't have a farking care in the world & sleeps like a baby.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three


Why does the frame type make a difference?  Honest question.  It's just a historical accident/business convenience that truck manufacturers keep building them that way.  There's no reason that you couldn't make a line of unibody panel trucks, for example, which would probably be stronger, longer-lasting, and easier to service.


No. A piece of formed sheet metal will never be as strong as a tube on a per-weight basis. The Ridgeline is pretty capable for a unibody vehicle but it can't handle anywhere near the tongue weight that a comparable body on frame truck can, put 1,200 pounds on the hitch and the body will flex.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three


Why does the frame type make a difference?  Honest question.  It's just a historical accident/business convenience that truck manufacturers keep building them that way.  There's no reason that you couldn't make a line of unibody panel trucks, for example, which would probably be stronger, longer-lasting, and easier to service.


The utility of replacing a cab or box if damaged, and being able to build trucks with flatbeds or other different setups mostly.  Another benefit is a more flexible frame and better ground clearance, but this is mostly and off roading thing.
 
All2morrowsparTs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.


I thought it was so you didn't have to tell your friends you drove a minivan
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but was THIS young lady guarding the tunnel? Probably not.

Goon: National Anthem
Youtube Yq1N7knp2tI
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three


Why does the frame type make a difference?  Honest question.  It's just a historical accident/business convenience that truck manufacturers keep building them that way.  There's no reason that you couldn't make a line of unibody panel trucks, for example, which would probably be stronger, longer-lasting, and easier to service.


Sort of.

The dodge B-series van from 1971 to 2003 was monocoque, the only true-frame was a small front subframe containing the front suspension that the engine and body sat on, but that subframe did not extend very far.  It was possibly only there as a nod to when the van front sections were used for cab-over RVs and for box trucks, which saw the van front sitting on a frame similarly to how a pickup truck does.  The rest of the conventional van bodies were unibody using shaped and layered sheet metal to create box-structures underneath the whole vehicle, similarly to how a detached frame might work.

As I understand it, the Dodge A-series vans, the early Ford Econolines, and the small GM vans used similar schools of design, using boxed sheet metal rails instead of true detached frames.

Now, this works in part because the vans have full walls and roofs to help stiffen the structures.  Without these components the structures are prone to sagging and deflection, which required extra reinforcement when the smaller chassis vans were used for forward-control pickups, and those forward-control pickups also had much lower GVW ratings. They simply had limits as to how much cargo they could carry, and those limits were under a half-ton, evenly loaded.

Heavier trucks with higher GVW actually do deform and twist significantly when they're heavily loaded, but the use of separate frames reduces distortion on the cab sheet metal.  If they used unibody construction then very likely doors would end up jammed shut or unable to be closed, and popping and cracking noise would be heard when driving.  Ford famously attempted a unibody design in the sixties that was such a poor performer that it was abandoned after only a couple of model years, and the GM Avalanche/Escalade platform has a very small bed to reduce the ability to overload it.
 
djfitz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

OldJames: If you make something idiot-proof, someone will invent a better idiot


Law #2:

If you make something idiot-proof, only idiots will use it.
 
Bondith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm fond of saying that Sudbury drivers are genuinely incompetent, whereas Toronto drivers know the rules and are just too assholish to care about following them.  I may need to rethink this assessment.

/unless it turns out Dinglenuts from TFA was from Timmins or something
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ReAnimator: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

Not to mention the more lax safety standards of trucks vs cars. Mini vans are trucks too for these reasons.


Alright!  Now I feel better about trading in my truck and motorcycle for a minivan. I still have a truck!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fig 1. Things that are fun to do in GTA, but don't work out quite as well in real life...
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three


Why does the frame type make a difference?  Honest question.  It's just a historical accident/business convenience that truck manufacturers keep building them that way.  There's no reason that you couldn't make a line of unibody panel trucks, for example, which would probably be stronger, longer-lasting, and easier to service.


A frame design for trucks is an optimal cross between good, fast and cheap. It works well enough (but not fantastically) and is reasonably versatile, they're easy to make/modify in volume and they're not expensive.

A unibody is fine for hauling small loads, driving around town or for vehicles that will never require modification. In fact, most pickup trucks that just do transportation/light work do not need frames. Most people do not actually do heavy towing or anything besides drive to the grocery store and back and occasionally haul stuff for moving or some construction materials.

Where frames become useful is for flatbed versions, trucks where the bed is removed/never installed and a toolbox is put on, the truck becomes an ambulance or a box truck, etc. The possibilities are endless. Also, you can choose between a longbed/shortbed/duallie/etc. All of these modifications are possible with little or no redesign needed thanks to the frame, which in most cases is fairly similar between different manufacturers. So an ambulance body for a Ford can also fit a Chevy with reasonably minor modifications. It's kind of an "open source" design.

A super-thick unibody skin frame design like the Cybertruck is probably stronger and superior overall, but it's not modular. You're pretty much stuck with the vehicle you have and every serious load-bearing accessory that might ever be produced has to either take into account the Cybertruck's bizarre (but fantastic) design or somehow work around it. Every similarly designed vehicle would have different proportions and that would vastly affect the design of accessories. Of course there are somewhat universal accessories but they're usually limited to pretty low weights and they never really fit right.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: FrancoFile: Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three


Why does the frame type make a difference?  Honest question.  It's just a historical accident/business convenience that truck manufacturers keep building them that way.  There's no reason that you couldn't make a line of unibody panel trucks, for example, which would probably be stronger, longer-lasting, and easier to service.

The utility of replacing a cab or box if damaged, and being able to build trucks with flatbeds or other different setups mostly.  Another benefit is a more flexible frame and better ground clearance, but this is mostly and off roading thing.


So your particular definition of what a "truck" is for, is not necessarily what everybody else's is.  You're specifically talking about open-bed trucks (and robodog just above is talking about trailer ability).  Plenty of trucks never go off-road, never get modified, and never pull a load.

If I'm a fleet manager for a business that does a lot of local delivery, I want vehicles that are going to be weather-proof, high mileage, easy to drive in all conditions (lower insurance cost), and low maintenance.  And enclosed volume is often more important than weight when it comes to the payload.

/end of not-a-pile-on
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I say put spiked strips down in the locations tires are most likely to be.  With the warning that they are there and if you drive over them, the driver is to be charged for their repair if damaged by idiocy - aka following a street car down into a non-car tunnel.


I quite like the automatic bollards that some bus lanes have.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is not the drivers fault. He was behind the street car. Of course he could not see any of the signs. Duh.

/S


Maybe one of those shock devices. They make them to run under a car and zap the electrical system. At least the prototypes do. I have no idea if they were ever used for real. Probably not. Too much danger to to occupants.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"TTC crews used heavy equipment to tow the vehicle out of the tunnel"

I recommend instead using saws. The pieces should fit through whatever doors to the surface are convenient.
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: put 1,200 pounds on the hitch and the body will flex.


Probably, " The AWD Ridgeline RTL-E can tow a boat and trailer with a combined weight of 4,750 pounds and a maximum tongue load of 600 pounds "
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eating moronic drivers' licenses with peanut butter on it in front of their stupid faces is off the possible actions list?
 
You are Borg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "We're sort of hard pressed to think of any other measures we can take at this point, short of closing the tunnel and that's not an option," Green lamented.

I think my Ag teacher once said "If you make something idiot proof.  God will make better idiots.


My second year Electrical teacher said the same thing.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Funny how they greatly avoided mentioning that the driver was Chinese.

Why? Because Canada is owned by China. Seriously, help us. It's a huge problem and our government wants us to kneel to them.

Here is an example.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Egoy3k: If it can't make it over that little block of concrete is it really an SUV? It's not sporty and hardly have any utility.

The point of SUVs isn't to be sporty or useful. The point is to be categorized as light trucks, thus avoiding fuel economy regulations.

I know. I personally wouldn't call any unibody a truck though. Looking at you Honda and Tesla.

/I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
///three


That's why I bought a 4Runner. Full frame for me baby!
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: So your particular definition of what a "truck" is for, is not necessarily what everybody else's is.


Perhaps I could direct you to some relevant information;

Egoy3k: /I already know I'm wrong please don't bother to dogpile me about it fark
//I know you will anyway though
 
