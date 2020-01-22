 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Suddenly, microburst
19
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run for their lives? That's a little melodramatic.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, auto-play 15-second advertisement!

/ Fark off with that shiat.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Didn't we just see this posted?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly Lawsuits.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news is best news
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete?  Peeete?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone earned their Presidential Fitness award...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
that looks more like 'shoddy construction' tragedy than 'omg microburst' tragedy.
 
nanim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Microburst hitting elementary school gym
Youtube kxwiSsg90Bc
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Again? Didn't we just see this posted?


Yep, might have even been the same headline.

Mods must have been blackout drunk.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Again? Didn't we just see this posted?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chinese hoax?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prince George: nyan9mm: Again? Didn't we just see this posted?

Yep, might have even been the same headline.

Mods must have been blackout drunk.


So a day ending in Y?
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nanim: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kxwiSsg9​0Bc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I am reminded of the end of the John Goodman film Matinee.


Matinee clip (1993)
Youtube FiglN_Q-SnM


/afterward we're treated to Goodman calmly shutting off the projectors, shutting off the projected bomb scene
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
High school name checks out.
Brought the house down.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Suddenly, repeat.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Suddenly, auto-play 15-second advertisement!

/ Fark off with that shiat.


Be happy, I spent 5 full minutes trying to watch the video as this sounded interesting...and my phone browser kept crashing. The managed to stop the loading on the page and clicked on the news website's embedded tweet...only to find that the tweet didn't have the video...just a link that took be back to their website.
I should have just come straight to the thread as usual, because nanim had alread posted the video.

/thanks, nanim.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: [Fark user image 425x425]


Wow that woman has a long neck.
 
