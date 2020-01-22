 Skip to content
(Jacobin Magazine)   Oh nothing much. Just confirmation that Ronald Reagan committed High Treason to get elected   (jacobinmag.com)
    George H. W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Iran hostage crisis, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, President of the United States, Richard Nixon, Iran  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critics will quibble that these documents don't prove the actual specifics of the long-alleged "October Surprise." This is true.

These are really the only 20 words that matter in the 1,000 it took to write the "article." But, hey, clicks. Nice blog, dude.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should arrest him then.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't recall.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The iran-contra scandal was the confirmation of it anyone needed.
The GOP traded favors for election interference.

And whadda ya know? They're still up to it, to this very day.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about Oli North's GOLD?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaspheming a Saint. Expect to burn in hell, Subby.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat.  This isn't news.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Is this about Oli North's GOLD?


Grecian formula bald eagle
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Critics will quibble that these documents don't prove the actual specifics of the long-alleged "October Surprise." This is true.

These are really the only 20 words that matter in the 1,000 it took to write the "article." But, hey, clicks. Nice blog, dude.


In the same way we don't know the "specifics" about how long it took Monica to finish Bill, but we have enough evidence of the results.

ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: He doesn't recall.


That lie still works today.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: No shiat.  This isn't news.


Terry Pratchett in his book The Truth used the term, "olds."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I thought everyone knew this by the end of his Presidency?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
And people wonder why conspiracy theories abound.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/wardqnormal/statu​s​/1206280031552454656
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So you're saying he's a republican then?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The iran-contra scandal was the confirmation of it anyone needed.
The GOP traded favors for election interference.

And whadda ya know? They're still up to it, to this very day.


And Clinton didnt do shiat against it.

And Obama did nothing against Bush.

And I bet the next democrat president wont do shiat against Trump.

Want to stop scumbag GOP from committing treason? JAIL THEIR ASSES FOR TREASON.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The best thing Reagan ever did was die.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Critics will quibble that these documents don't prove the actual specifics of the long-alleged "October Surprise." This is true.

These are really the only 20 words that matter in the 1,000 it took to write the "article." But, hey, clicks. Nice blog, dude.


"
According to the Times, they don't show Reagan striking a deal with the Iranians to delay the release of the American hostages until after the election, but simply working behind the scenes to thwart negotiations to free them. Perhaps someone out there exists who thinks this is better." Literally right after that.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The iran-contra scandal was the confirmation of it anyone needed.
The GOP traded favors for election interference.

And whadda ya know? They're still up to it, to this very day.


Reagan was following Nixon. Tricky Dick sabotaged LBJ's plans in '68.
 
probesport
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The best thing Reagan ever did was die.


That and Bedtime for Bonzo.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Critics will quibble that these documents don't prove the actual specifics of the long-alleged "October Surprise." This is true.

These are really the only 20 words that matter in the 1,000 it took to write the "article." But, hey, clicks. Nice blog, dude.


It's pretty farking true though.
 
probesport
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: bloobeary: The iran-contra scandal was the confirmation of it anyone needed.
The GOP traded favors for election interference.

And whadda ya know? They're still up to it, to this very day.

Reagan was following Nixon. Tricky Dick sabotaged LBJ's plans in '68.


Right most would prefer a Tricky Dick and El BJ in 69
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Pocket Ninja: Critics will quibble that these documents don't prove the actual specifics of the long-alleged "October Surprise." This is true.

These are really the only 20 words that matter in the 1,000 it took to write the "article." But, hey, clicks. Nice blog, dude.

"
According to the Times, they don't show Reagan striking a deal with the Iranians to delay the release of the American hostages until after the election, but simply working behind the scenes to thwart negotiations to free them. Perhaps someone out there exists who thinks this is better." Literally right after that.


Reagan picked Poppa Bush, former head of the CIA, for a reason.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The best thing Reagan ever did was die.


I offended people by saying that in a bar the day he died. fark him. He was a horrible president, he did so many negative things that impact this country and each one of us negatively to this very day. Netflix should have done a show what would have happened if Carter won a second term, instead of all the alt shiat they do. That said he's wasn't even close to the disaster we have now.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And Obama did nothing against Bush.


Obama couldn't get anything done with the obstructionist GOP. What was he going to do about Bush?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Jake Havechek: The best thing Reagan ever did was die.

I offended people by saying that in a bar the day he died. fark him. He was a horrible president, he did so many negative things that impact this country and each one of us negatively to this very day. Netflix should have done a show what would have happened if Carter won a second term, instead of all the alt shiat they do. That said he's wasn't even close to the disaster we have now.


We're still dealing with the damage that piece of shiat caused.  The right wingers see him as some kind of damn saint.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Old news is so exciting.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Blaspheming a Saint. Expect to burn in hell, Subby.


A Hero

mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And Clinton didnt do shiat against it.

And Obama did nothing against Bush.

And I bet the next democrat president wont do shiat against Trump.

Want to stop scumbag GOP from committing treason? JAIL THEIR ASSES FOR TREASON.


And the Democrats, they are complicit in all the bullshiat.
It aint just one side farking you over, they are working together.

How people can't see this and stick to their stupid tribalism is beyond me.
 
wireguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is nice to see some of these truths emerge. Much of what he did, your country will not recover from. That whole trickle-down theory is a disaster that has poisoned GOP thinking since. The Air Traffic Controllers and how that damaged unions, to this day. That disgusting covert guns for drugs thing while Nancy just says no, what a farking joke.

And still, all of that pales in comparison to Twumpy.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Jake Havechek: The best thing Reagan ever did was die.

I offended people by saying that in a bar the day he died. fark him. He was a horrible president, he did so many negative things that impact this country and each one of us negatively to this very day. Netflix should have done a show what would have happened if Carter won a second term, instead of all the alt shiat they do. That said he's wasn't even close to the disaster we have now.


Reagan kind of was the disaster that Trump is. He just had table manners.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When was the last time a Republican anyone won a presidential election without the help of dirty tricks?

FTFY
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Homeless (Old Skull)
I hate you, Ronald Reagan.


I hate you, Ronald Reagan.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When was the last time a Republican politician won a presidential election without the help of dirty tricks?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrsleep: And the Democrats, they are complicit in all the bullshiat.
It aint just one side farking you over, they are working together.

How people can't see this and stick to their stupid tribalism is beyond me.


TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 850x923]
[Fark user image 700x1024]
[Fark user image 818x619]
https://twitter.com/wardqnormal/status​/1206280031552454656


Funnied, only because disembodied floating Reagan head is pretty funny.
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: When was the last time a Republican anyone won a presidential election without the help of dirty tricks?

FTFY


Well that doesn't fit any of the currently accepted narratives.
 
Daer21
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: bloobeary: The iran-contra scandal was the confirmation of it anyone needed.
The GOP traded favors for election interference.

And whadda ya know? They're still up to it, to this very day.

Reagan was following Nixon. Tricky Dick sabotaged LBJ's plans in '68.


and LBJ got into office by stealing the senate election, like Kennedy did with the mafia, and Clinton did in the last primary. Treason is how Republican's win elections, Democrats steal them. Treason and fraud are as fundamental to the democratic political process as voting is. American exceptionalism makes everyone think America is somehow special in this regard, be it better or worse. Even America's domestic detractors cling the idea that America is special, just specially bad instead of specially good.

/Cue BSABSVR response to dismiss.
//Not what I'm saying, at all.
///Slashies seen registering seniors with dementia and having the nursing management 'help' them vote absentee
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just say no.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone have book suggestions that could enlighten me about his presidency? I'm genuinely curious. Difficulty: is there a book that isn't too biased either way so I can make my own decision based on the facts?
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: When was the last time a Republican anyone won a presidential election without the help of dirty tricks?

FTFY


I believe he put it amusingly, that he was accused by one of his opponents of having black children while in-wedlock.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Daer21: whither_apophis: bloobeary: The iran-contra scandal was the confirmation of it anyone needed.
The GOP traded favors for election interference.

And whadda ya know? They're still up to it, to this very day.

Reagan was following Nixon. Tricky Dick sabotaged LBJ's plans in '68.

and LBJ got into office by stealing the senate election, like Kennedy did with the mafia, and Clinton did in the last primary. Treason is how Republican's win elections, Democrats steal them. Treason and fraud are as fundamental to the democratic political process as voting is. American exceptionalism makes everyone think America is somehow special in this regard, be it better or worse. Even America's domestic detractors cling the idea that America is special, just specially bad instead of specially good.

/Cue BSABSVR response to dismiss.
//Not what I'm saying, at all.
///Slashies seen registering seniors with dementia and having the nursing management 'help' them vote absentee


Citation needed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rumors about an opponent are treason?
Treason is available for only $5 a month!
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Blaspheming a Saint. Expect to burn in hell, Subby.


If there was only some kind of camp that these kinds of saints could be incarcerated in...
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Jake Havechek: He doesn't recall.

That lie still works today.


Actually it probably wasn't a lie, Regan had Alzheimer's disease. The Iran-Contra stuff happened in 1986, well after his decline was noticeable and the trial was in 1990 by which point his memory was shredded.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ollie North should have swung from a noose.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember when Reagan got his old movie plots mixed up with he actually did.
 
