 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Ryanair flight fills with smoke as passengers scramble for change to pay the oxygen mask fees   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 7:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I'd call it a "minor technical issue" if your plane fills with so much smoke you can't see.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-coital cigarette?

/dnrtfa
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have bad new for you: if the pilots suspect a fire they will not deploy the oxygen masks.
 
hej
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hah, you thin they'll let you have the masks without a credit card?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the emergency landing didn't cost extra.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's not what the oxygen masks are designed for

They are used in case of a a mid-flight decompression in 10k+ feet
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
what dd you expect free air on a plane ??
 
ShowStop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think TFA make a correct guess about the cause saying the de-icing fluid got into the air conditioner. De-icing fluid is made from glycol and easily atomizes into a short lasting smoke when heated.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Burning turf?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Autoerotic anyone????
Dang it.......I took a breath back to.....
 
shamen123
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cabin "panic mode" checklist

#1. Is the smoke dark grey/ black?
#2. Does smoke smell of burning kerosene.

If answer to both is no it's likely something to do with the AC. Condensate for example.

If answer to either is yes, then it may be brown trousers time.
 
Greek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: I have bad new for you: if the pilots suspect a fire they will not deploy the oxygen masks.


Yeah, deploying the oxygen masks would be one of the worst things they could do in the event of a fire.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report