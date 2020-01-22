 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   If you work at a winery and accidentally send 5000 litres of wine down the drain an apology isn't going to save your job   (globalnews.ca) divider line
51
    More: Fail, Sauvignon blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chilean wine, Tank, employee Brent Crozier, Bordeaux, Plumbing, Fermentation  
•       •       •

1368 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 1:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's actually responsible for sending 16,000 liters of wine down the drain, since this was the second time he made the exact same mistake.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was pretty lucky they didn't fire him after the first accident. Definitely a firing for the second. That's a big mistake to make twice.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched an idiot try to draw a sample out of a storage tank at a local warranty and dump only a couple of gallons on the floor and he was asked to leave.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ct-static.comView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: I watched an idiot try to draw a sample out of a storage tank at a local warranty and dump only a couple of gallons on the floor and he was asked to leave.


All that warranty on the floor. For shame. ; )
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing's going to Sauv you now, Mr. Butterfingers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: He was pretty lucky they didn't fire him after the first accident. Definitely a firing for the second. That's a big mistake to make twice.


It wasn't luck. He had a union standing behind him, protecting his fundamental right to half-ass his job and still be paid for it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, the Morlocks are going to have a heck of a party this weekend.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: He's actually responsible for sending 16,000 liters of wine down the drain, since this was the second time he made the exact same mistake.


Fool Me Once Scotty
Youtube al2z7t3M9Og
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: rnatalie: I watched an idiot try to draw a sample out of a storage tank at a local warranty and dump only a couple of gallons on the floor and he was asked to leave.

All that warranty on the floor. For shame. ; )


Even a couple of gallons of printer and phone warranties from Best Buy is worth millions
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A Kelowna man was fired from Mission Hill winery after spilling more than 5 thousand litres of wine down the drain. It was his second such accident at the job.

Was he TRYING to fark up as much as possible?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It also said Crozier noted that the workload and pressures were pretty big at that time of the year, adding he worked weekends and through the week, and that his overtime total during that period was 257 hours. "He stated that during this period there were more opportunities for errors," Glass said in the ruling.

This sounds less like "idiot keeps screwing up" and more "they hired 1 guy to do a 3 person job."
 
robodog
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
British Columbia Sauv Blanc? I can't say it was really a loss
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"When asked where he would be willing to work if he was reinstated, he stated, 'I'll go wherever they want me to go.'"

Company response-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: The incident involved transferring the sauvignon blanc from one tank to another.

The document said water is first transferred from tank to tank to flush and ensure the lines are properly connected, and if they are, the wine flows. The tanks range in size from 100 to 100,000 litres.

Part of Crozier's job included checking the lines during transfer every 15 minutes. The document said a valve had not been closed, and that it was left open.

Crozier, said the document, forgot to change the valve over.

I'm not a business owner so what the hell do I know, but if it was my business I wouldn't let one person be solely in charge of something where one fark-up, accidental or malicious, can cost my company oodles of money. IMHO, this loss is as much the fault of the business owner for not instituting procedures to prevent this from happening as it is the person who did this fark-up.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oopsie!
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: A Kelowna man was fired from Mission Hill winery after spilling more than 5 thousand litres of wine down the drain. It was his second such accident at the job.

Was he TRYING to fark up as much as possible?


So the CEO said, "What fo you mean fire you, I just spent $100k training you."
"No, sir.  This is the 2nd time, After all that training I was asking for a promotion."
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's alcohol abuse.

Clearly, the man can't hold his liquor.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CSB...

I admit to having done similar, except with propylene glycol and 300 gallons. Knocked a PVC header off the bottom of a tank that didn't have a shutoff valve. Sat and watched all 300 gallons run out onto the floor of the test lab. That was a fun cleanup.

/is why you don't let nearsighted engineers drive forklifts
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.


This is good news for custodians and clerks.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It also said Crozier noted that the workload and pressures were pretty big at that time of the year, adding he worked weekends and through the week, and that his overtime total during that period was 257 hours. "He stated that during this period there were more opportunities for errors," Glass said in the ruling.

This sounds less like "idiot keeps screwing up" and more "they hired 1 guy to do a 3 person job."


I'll bet I could work there the rest of my life and not put anything down the drain accidentally, let alone more than ten thousands of litres of wine. This guy turned on a pump and then went for lunch or something because you should farking notice when one tank is going empty and another isn't filling up. And if there's a possibility of dumping the product down the drain then you use checklists for valves and pumps, and if they don't have any you damn well make one, especially if you've already made that mistake before.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
speaking of wine


The ENTIRE Game of Thrones Series BUT THERE IS ONLY WINE
Youtube S6rQiokqyJY
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I watched an idiot try to draw a sample out of a storage tank at a local warranty and dump only a couple of gallons on the floor and he was asked to leave.


ASKED to leave? Hm, I'll consider your offer. Meanwhile, back to work I go!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.


What are canadian wineries doing to make their wine have that much methanol?  I mean sure, some micro percentage of methanol is produced from ethanol fermentation, but not much.  Lets say wine is 15% ethanol.  5000 liters says that 750 of it was ethanol.  if even 10% of that ethanol was methanol, then only 75 liters.  But it is likely much less than even 1%, probably less then .1%.  So either 7.5 liters or .75 liters.  If the waste water treatment plant can't handle .75 liters of methanol, it has bigger problems.
 
Bondith
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.


I don't know what it's like in Cleveland, but Okanagan wineries take a lot of effort to ensure their product contains only the alcohol-based poison that kills you at the slowest possible rate.

/Kelownite
//That winery is where my parents take every single out of town guest
///Applied for a tour guide job there one summer.  Didn't get it.  Bastards.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: UltimaCS: It also said Crozier noted that the workload and pressures were pretty big at that time of the year, adding he worked weekends and through the week, and that his overtime total during that period was 257 hours. "He stated that during this period there were more opportunities for errors," Glass said in the ruling.

This sounds less like "idiot keeps screwing up" and more "they hired 1 guy to do a 3 person job."

I'll bet I could work there the rest of my life and not put anything down the drain accidentally, let alone more than ten thousands of litres of wine. This guy turned on a pump and then went for lunch or something because you should farking notice when one tank is going empty and another isn't filling up. And if there's a possibility of dumping the product down the drain then you use checklists for valves and pumps, and if they don't have any you damn well make one, especially if you've already made that mistake before.


If I'm on my 3rd straight shift, I'm going to use that checklist as toilet paper.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russ1642:

you should farking notice when one tank is going empty and another isn't filling up

Just me spitballing here, but step one for me after starting a transfer would be to IMMEDIATELY verify the liquid was transferring properly and to check that it wasn't running out any drains of the transfer vessel.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.

What are canadian wineries doing to make their wine have that much methanol?  I mean sure, some micro percentage of methanol is produced from ethanol fermentation, but not much.  Lets say wine is 15% ethanol.  5000 liters says that 750 of it was ethanol.  if even 10% of that ethanol was methanol, then only 75 liters.  But it is likely much less than even 1%, probably less then .1%.  So either 7.5 liters or .75 liters.  If the waste water treatment plant can't handle .75 liters of methanol, it has bigger problems.


img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Befuddled: FTA: The incident involved transferring the sauvignon blanc from one tank to another.

The document said water is first transferred from tank to tank to flush and ensure the lines are properly connected, and if they are, the wine flows. The tanks range in size from 100 to 100,000 litres.

Part of Crozier's job included checking the lines during transfer every 15 minutes. The document said a valve had not been closed, and that it was left open.

Crozier, said the document, forgot to change the valve over.

I'm not a business owner so what the hell do I know, but if it was my business I wouldn't let one person be solely in charge of something where one fark-up, accidental or malicious, can cost my company oodles of money. IMHO, this loss is as much the fault of the business owner for not instituting procedures to prevent this from happening as it is the person who did this fark-up.


Why is why suing him for the financial damage he did isn't an option.

Firing him for that mistake, especially when presumably he should have been monitoring the transfer and the filling of the new tank, is justifiable when that literally was his job, every fifteen minutes, for the duration of the transfer.  The mistake should have been caught immediately, and if not immediately, on one of the fifteen minute checks when the volume in the new tank did not match the drained volume from the old one.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"When asked where he would be willing to work if he was reinstated, he stated, 'I'll go wherever they want me to go.'"

We'd like you to go to hell.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man, you hate to see alcohol abuse like that.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monkey: rnatalie: I watched an idiot try to draw a sample out of a storage tank at a local warranty and dump only a couple of gallons on the floor and he was asked to leave.

All that warranty on the floor. For shame. ; )


Stupid autocorrect, I meant wintery.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.

What are canadian wineries doing to make their wine have that much methanol?  I mean sure, some micro percentage of methanol is produced from ethanol fermentation, but not much.  Lets say wine is 15% ethanol.  5000 liters says that 750 of it was ethanol.  if even 10% of that ethanol was methanol, then only 75 liters.  But it is likely much less than even 1%, probably less then .1%.  So either 7.5 liters or .75 liters.  If the waste water treatment plant can't handle .75 liters of methanol, it has bigger problems.


Part of the point of environmental regulations are based on volume.  One entity doing something might not cause much harm, but if every relevant entity did it, then it would make for a lot of harm.  One winery dumping a disproportionate amount of methanol may not be a problem, but if all of the wineries did it, there would very likely be a problem.
 
squidloe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guy did the same thing twice in 18 months and the union had the balls to grieve his termination? Go fark yourself, union. This is exactly the type of incompetent employee and union member you should be helping to carry to the curb.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bondith: robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.

I don't know what it's like in Cleveland, but Okanagan wineries take a lot of effort to ensure their product contains only the alcohol-based poison that kills you at the slowest possible rate.

/Kelownite
//That winery is where my parents take every single out of town guest
///Applied for a tour guide job there one summer.  Didn't get it.  Bastards.


Lol, that's what I get for posting on <5 hours of sleep, of course I meant ethanol...
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: That's alcohol abuse.

Clearly, the man can't hold his liquor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: He's actually responsible for sending 16,000 liters of wine down the drain, since this was the second time he made the exact same mistake.


Yep. This was 5,680 liters, and the previous incident was about 11,000 liters. Assuming 9 liters per case, that's over 1,850 cases. Assuming the same value per case, $257.88, this guy cost that company over $477,000 in 18 months.

He's lucky all they did was fire him.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Monkey: rnatalie: I watched an idiot try to draw a sample out of a storage tank at a local warranty and dump only a couple of gallons on the floor and he was asked to leave.

All that warranty on the floor. For shame. ; )

Stupid autocorrect, I meant wintery.


Closer but still no cigar
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat boy: Pocket Ninja: He's actually responsible for sending 16,000 liters of wine down the drain, since this was the second time he made the exact same mistake.

[YouTube video: Fool Me Once Scotty]


President Bush -- Fool me Once
Youtube 8Ux3DKxxFoM
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Totally ignored this idiots shiatty wine fark up. Look at that Canadian local news reporter in the clip:

pentictonwesternnews.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: AmbassadorBooze: robodog: Pretty much anyone without a C at the start of their title that costs their employer $500k in losses in 18 months is going to be rightly terminated for cause. The winery is lucky that there's not another $500k in fines from the Canadian equivalent of the EPA for putting that much methanol into the wastewater treatment system.

What are canadian wineries doing to make their wine have that much methanol?  I mean sure, some micro percentage of methanol is produced from ethanol fermentation, but not much.  Lets say wine is 15% ethanol.  5000 liters says that 750 of it was ethanol.  if even 10% of that ethanol was methanol, then only 75 liters.  But it is likely much less than even 1%, probably less then .1%.  So either 7.5 liters or .75 liters.  If the waste water treatment plant can't handle .75 liters of methanol, it has bigger problems.

Part of the point of environmental regulations are based on volume.  One entity doing something might not cause much harm, but if every relevant entity did it, then it would make for a lot of harm.  One winery dumping a disproportionate amount of methanol may not be a problem, but if all of the wineries did it, there would very likely be a problem.


Are wineries dumping methanol?  How many wineries are there in the region?  100?  At most?  If every one of them dumped 0.75 liters of methanol, could the waste water treatment not handle 75 liters total?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

squidloe: Guy did the same thing twice in 18 months and the union had the balls to grieve his termination? Go fark yourself, union. This is exactly the type of incompetent employee and union member you should be helping to carry to the curb.


Maybe the union has a point when arguing about staffing?

SOME people love working OT but if it's too much and too frequent it burns people out. A proper staffing level is required for a safe and efficient workplace.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: Firing him for that mistake, especially when presumably he should have been monitoring the transfer and the filling of the new tank, is justifiable when that literally was his job, every fifteen minutes, for the duration of the transfer. The mistake should have been caught immediately, and if not immediately, on one of the fifteen minute checks when the volume in the new tank did not match the drained volume from the old one.


It's better to build a process where the worker can't fark it up (or really has to work at it to fark it up) rather than depending on the worker to be ever vigilant, where forgetting one thing or doing two processes out of order leads to bad results.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Befuddled: FTA: The incident involved transferring the sauvignon blanc from one tank to another.

The document said water is first transferred from tank to tank to flush and ensure the lines are properly connected, and if they are, the wine flows. The tanks range in size from 100 to 100,000 litres.

Part of Crozier's job included checking the lines during transfer every 15 minutes. The document said a valve had not been closed, and that it was left open.

Crozier, said the document, forgot to change the valve over.

I'm not a business owner so what the hell do I know, but if it was my business I wouldn't let one person be solely in charge of something where one fark-up, accidental or malicious, can cost my company oodles of money. IMHO, this loss is as much the fault of the business owner for not instituting procedures to prevent this from happening as it is the person who did this fark-up.


Consider that militaries routinely do this, only the loss is closer to 50,000,000-1,000,000,000
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Befuddled: TWX: Firing him for that mistake, especially when presumably he should have been monitoring the transfer and the filling of the new tank, is justifiable when that literally was his job, every fifteen minutes, for the duration of the transfer. The mistake should have been caught immediately, and if not immediately, on one of the fifteen minute checks when the volume in the new tank did not match the drained volume from the old one.

It's better to build a process where the worker can't fark it up (or really has to work at it to fark it up) rather than depending on the worker to be ever vigilant, where forgetting one thing or doing two processes out of order leads to bad results.


It's up to the worker to recognize that, propose it to their boss, and implement it if sanctioned.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: fat boy: Pocket Ninja: He's actually responsible for sending 16,000 liters of wine down the drain, since this was the second time he made the exact same mistake.

[YouTube video: Fool Me Once Scotty]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Ux3DKxx​FoM?start=46]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Befuddled: TWX: Firing him for that mistake, especially when presumably he should have been monitoring the transfer and the filling of the new tank, is justifiable when that literally was his job, every fifteen minutes, for the duration of the transfer. The mistake should have been caught immediately, and if not immediately, on one of the fifteen minute checks when the volume in the new tank did not match the drained volume from the old one.

It's better to build a process where the worker can't fark it up (or really has to work at it to fark it up) rather than depending on the worker to be ever vigilant, where forgetting one thing or doing two processes out of order leads to bad results.


Sure.  On the other hand, I know what I'm responsible for, and as a paid professional, I sanity-check myself as I go.  Did I test the procedures first, if applicable?  Did I determine if the time I wish to perform the action is available without affecting others?  Did I back up the configs before I started?  Have I figured out alternate ways-in if I should somehow lock myself out?  Did I make sure my changes were written both to the devices and to my backup location?  If I'm scripting the changes, I actually may oh, I donno, monitor the scripts and the output as the process runs to make sure that it's running properly.

I presume that in this process, the worker is required to clean the manifold and possibly rinse the manifold first.  Checking that the drain valve is closed should be perfunctory.  It's like checking that the oil drain plug is reinstalled or radiator drain cock is closed before adding those respective fluids during a vehicle service, and that if one has opened a drain, check while refilling to confirm that the fluid isn't simply running through and pooling on the floor.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Totally ignored this idiots shiatty wine fark up. Look at that Canadian local news reporter in the clip:

[pentictonwesternnews.com image 850x566]


What about her?

She looks like your average television reporter whose youth is waning and has turned to using concealer, wardrobe choices, and hair styling to try to maintain a youthful look.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report