(MSN)   Grandma done run over her accomplice, stealing from Sunny's last Tuesday. "He fell off and this caused the complainant to fall and become run over by the passenger side rear tires, resulting in the death of the complainant,"   (msn.com) divider line
7
    Stupid, Crime, Criminal law, Diwanna Corstera Thomas, U-Haul truck, Assault, public defender, charges of robbery, getaway driver  
7 Comments
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this caused the complainant to fall and become run over by the passenger side rear tires, resulting in the death of the complainant

Well, he ain't complaining no more.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sunnys are the trashiest "convenience" stores in Houston. Either they've just been robbed, or are about to be robbed. But if you're looking to buy crack or meth (depending on location) that's the place to go.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby, your attempt to replace the words to, "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer," sucks.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Diwanna Corstera Thomas, a 54-year-old grandmother of seven...

"...surveillance footage shows the suspects stealing beer, t-shirts and smoking paraphernalia."

"Thomas allegedly has a lengthy criminal history including charges of robbery, auto theft and drug convictions. Police also believe that the grandmother was either drunk or high during the criminal activity."

This is so sad.  I mean, just as she was turning her life around, she has this one little thing happen, and now her life will be ruined.
 
PlusCestLaMeme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Darnit, you gave me an earworm.
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Subby, your attempt to replace the words to, "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer," sucks.


Thank you, I couldn't get that to harmonize for the life of me.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Grandma"  ... 42 yo

*click

Damn, in her 50s even
 
