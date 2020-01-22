 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Man accused of stealing $1,100 worth of lingerie, adult toys. And he has facial tattoos? What a dildo, and unable to give police the slip   (click2houston.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Jaquan Thompson, Manchester United F.C., United Kingdom, Houston, man accused, north Harris County, HOUSTON  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ha! Unibrow!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on subby for use of the indefinite article
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fireMAN'S pump not fireARM pump...

jackandjilladult-9971.kxcdn.comView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me have one of those porno magazines, large box of condoms, a bottle of Old Harper, a couple of those panty shields, and some illegal fireworks, and one of those disposable enemas ... eh, make it two.

The Simpsons - Illegal Fireworks
Youtube lebhfjSTtSA
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Booty beads."
 
skinink
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He should have used more lube if he was slick.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, he's got a dollar sign and two crosses tattoed on his face. This prosperity gospel stuff has got to stop.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess he was too shy to try on and buy the teddies, so he stole an assortment to ensure he found a size he could wear.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My guess is......."Becky" was biz-say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Keep tryin "Brra", you'll get your "Fap"......soon as you gets some "Alone" time w/Mr. Happy......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz!!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
he stole one gel, one pair of heels, one set of booty beads, 21 teddy's and one firearm pump.

O¿@
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report