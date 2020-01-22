 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida Man sues pirates over deafness caused by cannon   (tampabay.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But we need pirates to combat global warming!
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm sure a career of practicing with guns had nothing to do with it and that single event was what did it.
 
grayshark3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If he voted for tort reform, he deserves nothing, no matter how bad the condition is, or what caused it.
 
probesport
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was driving him nuts?

/yarr
 
BFletch651
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WHAT?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Yeah I'm sure a career of practicing with guns had nothing to do with it and that single event was what did it.


You've never been to a gun range, have you.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pl.scdn.coView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BFletch651: WHAT?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Egoy3k: Yeah I'm sure a career of practicing with guns had nothing to do with it and that single event was what did it.

You've never been to a gun range, have you.


You got me man, I don't competitively shoot, collect guns or hunt at all. Nope. Not me.

You've never met a meathead with a 12th grade education who proudly asserts 'ear plugs are for pussies' have you?
 
booztravlr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: NotThatGuyAgain: Egoy3k: Yeah I'm sure a career of practicing with guns had nothing to do with it and that single event was what did it.

You've never been to a gun range, have you.

You got me man, I don't competitively shoot, collect guns or hunt at all. Nope. Not me.

You've never met a meathead with a 12th grade education who proudly asserts 'ear plugs are for pussies' have you?


Don't embellish the story for his sake.
 
