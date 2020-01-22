 Skip to content
(AOL)   Good news: puppies finding forever home. Wait, make that 'chemicals' instead of puppies and the forever home is 'your drinking water.' Also, it's not good news   (aol.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Drinking water, Environmentalism, Traumatic brain injury, contamination of U.S., environmental watchdog group, highest levels, White House  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...have you been drinking "puppies," subby?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice, subby. Exactly the black humor for which I read Fark.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This news brought to you by Nestlé Waters, producers of a wide range of delicious and refreshing bottled water products.
 
GunPlumber [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I call this puppy sodium benzoate.
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby did good by putting chemicals in quotation marks.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

probesport: [askideas.com image 760x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Urmuf Hamer
Nice, subby. Exactly the black humor for which I read Fark.

Did you know that Germany invented carbonated water?

Who else would think of adding gas?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Corporate America: Enriching execs while poisoning Americans too poor to own whole house reverse osmosis systems.

I'm not amused at all.  I lived in Miami on two acres near Parrot Jungle.  One day we got a letter from the water and sewer authority telling us that a dry cleaner on  US1 was  suspected of having dumped so many chemicals that all the area wells were now poisoned and that it was dangerous to even water the grass using well water.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My local water supply has been contaminated with very high levels of dihydrogen monoxide for decades now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Corporate America: Enriching execs while poisoning Americans too poor to own whole house reverse osmosis systems.

I'm not amused at all.  I lived in Miami on two acres near Parrot Jungle.  One day we got a letter from the water and sewer authority telling us that a dry cleaner on  US1 was  suspected of having dumped so many chemicals that all the area wells were now poisoned and that it was dangerous to even water the grass using well water.


Got to  love not having regulations

Oh the freedom of less government
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Corporate America: Enriching execs while poisoning Americans too poor to own whole house reverse osmosis systems.

I'm not amused at all.  I lived in Miami on two acres near Parrot Jungle.  One day we got a letter from the water and sewer authority telling us that a dry cleaner on  US1 was  suspected of having dumped so many chemicals that all the area wells were now poisoned and that it was dangerous to even water the grass using well water.


But you've never seen such stiff and upright grass.
 
yvmnoc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In other news, AOL still exists.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Heads up subby; your drinking water is, always has been, and always will be composed of nothing but chemicals.

Maybe there's some chemicals in there at unhealthy levels though. That's a whole other thing. It would be nice if the article mentioned a specific PPM.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yvmnoc: In other news, AOL still exists.


cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JesseL: Heads up subby; your drinking water is, always has been, and always will be composed of nothing but chemicals.

Maybe there's some chemicals in there at unhealthy levels though. That's a whole other thing. It would be nice if the article mentioned a specific PPM.


You wouldn't believe how much dihydrogen monoxide I've found in our local water.
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In 2018 a draft report from an office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the risk level for exposure to the chemicals should be up to 10 times lower than the 70 PPT threshold the EPA recommends. The White House and the EPA had tried to stop the report from being published.

MAGA!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DRTFA....too many pop-ups for Nestle drinking water while the page was loading.
 
