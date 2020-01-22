 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Dear future potential victims: For the last time, predators cannot combat dangerous spirits in your bodies through prayer sessions involving erotic, full body oil massages   (abc13.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There where did all that ectoplasm come from?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, depending on the exorcist I'd be willing to give it a try.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I can.


Sure, predators can't. That's why you need farkers. Duh.
 
OMGSTFU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mmm, I love me an oiled massage. Yes PLEASE!
 
nothingyet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The ol' rub n' tug doesn't work on evil demons?
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I can.


Same here but my powers only work on adult women who have bodies I'm attracted to.

The towel can be used to cover the face if necessary
 
KyDave
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But they can combat semen retention...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Predators can combat evil spirits by ripping your spine out though.  Or with shoulder mounted lasers.  And if the evil spirit still survives, at least a predator has the honor to self destruct when defeated.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I ain't got time to bleed.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to court documents, Leyva is said to practice witchcraft and told the victim's son he could combat other dangerous spirits in his body through prayer sessions involving erotic, full body oil massages.

Did this happen in Texas or Gambia?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Urmuf Hamer: I can.

Same here but my powers only work on adult women who have bodies I'm attracted to.

The towel can be used to cover the face if necessary


No doubt they'll appreciate you covering your face anyway you can.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
step 1) Define what you want, hereafter known as the 'solution'.
step 2) Define a problem which will validate the need for your solution.
step 3) Find a victim for your plan, hereafter known as 'client'.
step 4) Bob's your uncle...
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was told the oils were essential
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*cancels appointment*
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
