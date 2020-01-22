 Skip to content
(CNN)   Today is the last day you'll be able to file for YouGetNothing.gif from the Equifax breach settlement   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Identity theft, Federal Trade Commission, data breach settlement page setup, civil penalties, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, CNN's Ryan Prior, largest settlement, individual compensation  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I did but it was quite some time ago.

I have done this for a number of large class action suits over the years and have never heard back again except this one time when a check showed up for something like $2.47.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are going to fine this company 10 billion dollars.

To be made up of a cash fine of $3.75 and the remainder in a $0.0075 reduction in the sales price. But rest assured, they have promised us that they will sell infinity products and that this will seriously hurt their profits.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a notice saying i owe them $3.74 because too many people signed up.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay to the order of...Iron Balls McGinty...one dollar...and NINE CENTS!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Oblig here.....

So You Get Nothing, You Lose! Good Day Sir!
Youtube ymPpIzaanhY
 
oldagjedi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I expect the check to arrive the same day as my Guinness bar towel.  Any day now.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The settlement is already farking bollocks... it's a sham to pretend that the damage they did can be fixed with 125 bucks a person, and even more of a travesty that most people won't even be able to get that much... they'll end up paying a pittance and staying in business, even though everything about the free market would put those twatwaffles out of business.

Add on to that... they have not improved security significantly since the last time it happened... this will keep on happening because our weak-kneed pro-business courts are too afraid to stand up for actual people.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've gotten three emails from those farkers asking me to sign in and claim my shiat.

I expect nothing.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got a good amount of money from the ebook action.
 
