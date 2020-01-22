 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Defendant in McStay murder trial sentenced to McGo   (abc7.com) divider line
5
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The remains of the family were discovered in two shallow graves in 2013 near Victorville. Merritt was arrested a year later.

The bodies were only discovered because Victorville residents noticed that the air smelled better.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
California has a moratorium on executions. The guy isn't really facing the death penalty.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: California has a moratorium on executions. The guy isn't really facing the death penalty.


Hell, I'm surprised he isn't out because cash bail is so bad and all.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: California has a moratorium on executions. The guy isn't really facing the death penalty.


Technically he is, if he stays in prison until he dies, no matter if it's the state, natural causes or an inmate he pisses off carrying out the sentence.
 
Report