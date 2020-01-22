 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   That moment when the tarp blows away and you see the body   (wbrz.com) divider line
    Awkward, New Orleans, Social media, victims of the Hard Rock collapse, mayor of New, news outlets, name of basic common decency, Garage rock, Hard Rock hotel collapse  
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Ignore it and don't take pictures citizen'

Why had no effort been made to reclaim this man's remains? This man's known body is just left dangling where he died?

That's just so f*cked up
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got at least one farker good with cranes. I find it hard to believe nobody can think of a way

For over a year. He's been rotting up there for over a year
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, Mount Everest?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard Luck Cafe
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: I find it hard to believe nobody can think of a way


Of course they can.  There's somebody that made the decision that it's too expensive.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: We got at least one farker good with cranes. I find it hard to believe nobody can think of a way

For over a year. He's been rotting up there for over a year


You'd have to start at the top and pull every piece off first, and he's relatively close to the "bottom" of the collapse. It would be like pulling the bottom-most piece out of a Jenga puzzle.

But yeah, there's DAMN sure a way to cover him up more respectfully until that time.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's just playing 'Angry Birds' up there and just collectin overtime.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to understand, it's New Orleans.

Dead bodies lying about isn't newsworthy.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time anyone tried to do anything responsible, like a grown up, regarding that collapse, he got deported.

Good luck finding anyone willing to cover a rotting body with a tarp.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait wait wait wait wait wait wait...what the actual Fark?!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Why had no effort been made to reclaim this man's remains? This man's known body is just left dangling where he died?


As I thought but a little GIS work and I see the remains are basically pancaked between two concrete slabs/floors.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murflette:

For over a year. He's been rotting up there for over a year

The building collapsed just over 3 months ago, but you say he's been rotting for over a year?  How do you know this?  Something you need to get off your chest?  It's ok, we're all friends here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. So we only
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh calm down. It's not like there's gonna be much left to see after the birds and insects have been gnawing on the tasty bits for three months.

/Body farm in the sky
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they knew they would not be able to recover the remains; this I can understand.

All they could do was toss a tarp over the body and call it good; this I cannot understand.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused. So we only


We only work at clearing rubble for days straight, when it's from an attack and not a possibly negligent collapse?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Murflette: We got at least one farker good with cranes. I find it hard to believe nobody can think of a way

For over a year. He's been rotting up there for over a year

You'd have to start at the top and pull every piece off first, and he's relatively close to the "bottom" of the collapse. It would be like pulling the bottom-most piece out of a Jenga puzzle.

But yeah, there's DAMN sure a way to cover him up more respectfully until that time.


I'm sorry but there's just no way that pulling out a rotting body is going to cause a whole building to collapse.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: I'm confused. So we only

We only work at clearing rubble for days straight, when it's from an attack and not a possibly negligent collapse?


Murflette: 'Ignore it and don't take pictures citizen'

Why had no effort been made to reclaim this man's remains? This man's known body is just left dangling where he died?

That's just so f*cked up



They only work at clearing rubble when it's not on top of a building several stories tall that might collapse even further into a crowded city district.  The rubble itself isn't the problem; the problem is they have no way to get the man's body out of the rubble without knocking the rest of the building down in the process.  That's why they're having to wait until they properly implode it for retrieval and burial.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand if they can't remove the body due to it being pancaked between slabs, but they can easily saw off the legs so you can't see anything from the street.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the mayor isn't running for reelection, because this would be one hell of an opposition ad.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the family of that guy. Tragic enough the way he was killed. Then to not have the body to cremate or bury; and now have it exposed for public display? Just terrible :(
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a sign next to him, Free Beignets. The tourists will have him out of there in an hour.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betcha $20 i can tell ya where he got his shoes at.

/Already in hell.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I'm sorry but there's just no way that pulling out a rotting body is going to cause a whole building to collapse.


If you're just pulling, all you'll get are two rotting legs and leave the rest of him in between the slabs.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole structure is prone to collapse. Removing the body means literally pulling out one brick and piece of rubble at a time to get to him. The body isn't sitting on a rock, it's partially between two concrete floors. A collapse would bring down the entire rest of the building into the street and the surrounding buildings. Then there will be than one body in that rubble.

This whole thing was a clusterfark of typical Louisiana proportions.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he wanted a sky burial?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like he was going to have an open casket funeral anyway...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Oh calm down. It's not like there's gonna be much left to see after the birds and insects have been gnawing on the tasty bits for three months.

/Body farm in the sky


Basically, the urban version of the sky burial.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your city is a failed state if it can't handle this kind of situation.

Just let the river move and start a new city somewhere else.
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was just there in late December, and a friend pointed out the tarp.  Macabre.

Anyone mention sky burials yet?
 
tekmo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: the body...exposed for public display? Just terrible


I feel this way about open-casket funerals, but it's just de rigueur where I live.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: I feel bad for the family of that guy. Tragic enough the way he was killed. Then to not have the body to cremate or bury; and now have it exposed for public display? Just terrible :(


This right here.  Not being able to bury him, knowing that sometime in the future he will be crushed even further.  Causing more damage to the remains.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Austin: I understand if they can't remove the body due to it being pancaked between slabs, but they can easily saw off the legs so you can't see anything from the street.


That's a GREAT idea!  Can you imagine a mortician going up there with a bone saw and doing a Kashoggi on the poor guy in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers?  You think the press is having a field day now, wait until that happens.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Austin: I understand if they can't remove the body due to it being pancaked between slabs, but they can easily saw off the legs so you can't see anything from the street.

That's a GREAT idea!  Can you imagine a mortician going up there with a bone saw and doing a Kashoggi on the poor guy in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers?  You think the press is having a field day now, wait until that happens.


Put it on pay per view. Give the proceeds to the family. You know there's plenty of us sick farkers that would watch.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Evacuate the city (or not) and then nuke it.  Problem solved.
 
Korzine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Murflette: 'Ignore it and don't take pictures citizen'

Why had no effort been made to reclaim this man's remains? This man's known body is just left dangling where he died?

That's just so f*cked up


Partially collapsed buildings are extremely dangerous. After a partial collapsed the building enters a state of unknown stability which is fully possible of collapsing again. If the guy were still alive then steps should be taken to get him out quickly and safely, but the guy is already dead. While it sucks for his family, it makes zero sense to risk other peoples lives to retrieve a corpse. The building should be taken down in the safest possible way and they will get to the body when they get to the body.

I certainly wouldn't want anyone dying to retrieve my body.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Evacuate the city (or not) and then nuke it.  Problem solved.


Just let the river move and the city will be gone in no time.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Evacuate the city (or not) and then nuke it.  Problem solved.


User name checks out.

/and is heartily approved
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
.
.
.
.
.
I do not want to see this guy's corpse.

But, I don't see this guy's corpse in the photo. Is it hidden somewhere? Like a FindTheCorpseInThisPicture kind of thing?
.
.
.
.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: You have to understand, it's New Orleans.

Dead bodies lying about isn't newsworthy.


Hey! I saw Hard Target too!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: This text is now purple: You have to understand, it's New Orleans.

Dead bodies lying about isn't newsworthy.

Hey! I saw Hard Target too!!


Wilfred Brimley as a Cajun was the pinnacle of high comedy.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If this were Reddit we'd have a link to a pic of the body by now...
 
elweedz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fine- ill say it.  Where are the pics?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
