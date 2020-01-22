 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Fifty pounds of meth? Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend not being able to answer basic questions in Bellingham with that   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, 29-year-old woman, Whatcom County, Washington, Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, Bellingham, Washington, California driver's license, Bellingham Bay, Coroner  
416 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 10:40 PM



Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty pounds of meth in Bellingham? farking lightweights.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basic crime 101:  When committing an illegal act that you might be able to get away with, don't commit a second illegal act that draws notice of law enforcement.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, are they planning a Trump rally?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meth is just decongestant on steroids.
It should not be illegal. These two humans are going to loss irreplaceable time in the quasi justice system.
May Santa muerte be with them.
Yada yada yada yada yada.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good. I work in a bar in Bellingham and the meth use is def growing. The less meth around the better.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Good. I work in a bar in Bellingham and the meth use is def growing. The less meth around the better.


LOL. Yeah people need others around them going cold turkey or worse scouring the city to re-up
Hahahaha.
 
