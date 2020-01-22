 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Researchers discover Phubbing puts children at risk of depression and also to those just now learning of the term Phubbing   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
42
    More: Sad, Mobile phone, parental phubbing, Amanda Rimmer, small sample size, mobile phone use, results of the mediation tests, previous studies, direct path  
•       •       •

2200 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the dumbest farking thing I've seen this morning.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan on reading more about this on my phone tonight during my kid's science fair
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Rich needs royalties for all these new sniglets people are creating.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gretchen, stop trying to make "phubbing" happen. It's not going to happen.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever happened to the good old days, when you just drank to ignore your kids.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this related to that guy that was installing whistling exhaust tips on cars in Oakland a few years ago?

The whistles go WOO!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How fetch.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: That's the dumbest farking thing I've seen this morning.


I take it you haven't been to the Pol tab yet.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called "Phubbing", and your kids use it to, uh... *actually reads notes* oh for fark's sake you really want me to read this shiat?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Is this related to that guy that was installing whistling exhaust tips on cars in Oakland a few years ago?

The whistles go WOO!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Cagey B: That's the dumbest farking thing I've seen this morning.

I take it you haven't been to the Pol tab yet.


My paraphrasing of the article:  "Ignoring your kid to look at some Facebook post about how vaccines harm children, harms children."
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Cagey B: That's the dumbest farking thing I've seen this morning.

I take it you haven't been to the Pol tab yet.


I agree, the day is still too young.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a phone to my kid to snub him. I give him a phone so he can snub me.

Before I became a parent, I thought it would be wonderful answering those innocent questions about life and the world. Little did I know, those questions would become an ever-increasing onslaught of randomness that I'd be quite happy putting a lid on with technology.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just doing it to kids. I sat in on a meeting with a potential client to provide Operations guidance as our VP-Gulf Coast Sales made a pitch for our company to provide service. While the client is describing their Logistics and Transportation needs the dumb-ass VP starts checking Facebook on his phone. Not subtly... just picks up his phone and starts scrolling in the open.

The client started directing his discussion to me and I started asking the key Operations questions to get their business started.

After the meeting the VP-Sales asked why I inserted myself into the discussion.

Yes, he is that farking obtuse.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that it's really snubbing, so much as it is pervasive obliviousness among people who are supposed to be adults.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought phubbing was when you like hacked a payphone or some shiat....
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how is this compared to when I was a kid and had to fight to get my parents' attention away from books, talking to other adults, telephone call or television.

/this was live broadcast television, mind you, before Tivo/dvrs and streaming meant taking a piss. If you missed something, you missed it.
//you learned awfully quick to save talk for the commercial breaks.
///and that only worked if they didn't need something from the fridge or had to stream.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phubbing is a portmanteau of phone and snubbing?

More like portmanNO, emirate?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEICO - Sarge
Youtube uaFy0x_Uixo

Even more relevant than when it originally aired.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have time to phub - can I just phob my kid off to a daycare or something?
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do a lot of pharking.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: It's not just doing it to kids. I sat in on a meeting with a potential client to provide Operations guidance as our VP-Gulf Coast Sales made a pitch for our company to provide service. While the client is describing their Logistics and Transportation needs the dumb-ass VP starts checking Facebook on his phone. Not subtly... just picks up his phone and starts scrolling in the open.

The client started directing his discussion to me and I started asking the key Operations questions to get their business started.

After the meeting the VP-Sales asked why I inserted myself into the discussion.

Yes, he is that farking obtuse.


Ah, the C suite. The 2nd most useless group of people in the company!

/1st place is HR
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: It's not just doing it to kids. I sat in on a meeting with a potential client to provide Operations guidance as our VP-Gulf Coast Sales made a pitch for our company to provide service. While the client is describing their Logistics and Transportation needs the dumb-ass VP starts checking Facebook on his phone. Not subtly... just picks up his phone and starts scrolling in the open.

The client started directing his discussion to me and I started asking the key Operations questions to get their business started.

After the meeting the VP-Sales asked why I inserted myself into the discussion.

Yes, he is that farking obtuse.


You could've started and ended with VP-Sales :)
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring people seeking your attention doesn't give them a positive feeling?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news: child neglect is bad.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Gretchen, stop trying to make "phubbing" happen. It's not going to happen.


Unfortunately, it seems to have worked its way into the clinical lexicon.  If you drill down from tfa, you get to the actual study, which calls it... "phubbing".  (hork)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/a​b​s/10.1111/jasp.12506

/society is doomed
//cleanse it with fire
///know a guy that edits Wiley journals, I'll be teasing him about this...it might even be one of his
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you mean e-gnoring them?  Been around for a long time, where parents kept watching TV, reading a book, carrying on a conversation, and so on.   Of course, kids need to learn that other people are not just at their beck and call, either.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always had a rule with our kids about phones or any other devices:

During dinner, no devices allowed at the table. If someone's phone rang or they were in the middle of a textathon with a friend or in the middle of a game or anything else, tough luck. They knew what time dinner was and if they were worried about missing something it was their responsibility.

If we went out to eat we were a little more flexible, but the rule in that context was that all devices were put down and ignored whenever the servers was at the table.

We of course had some clashes about all this, but the thing we were trying to learn 'em was that phones and video games were a low priority, and respect for family people and other people were at the top of the list.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have just said "Not paying attention to that thing you brought into the world farks it up" without the stupid terminology?
 
Monkey
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Man, Rich needs royalties for all these new sniglets people are creating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I really need Ice T to explain it to me.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate made up words like this and articles based on those words that make no sense.
I've hated made up words since "spork" arrived.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, was phubbing one out.
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People rely too much on technology these days. You don't need a phone to fark a kid's head up.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People have been ignoring and telling each other and their kids to wait forever. tv, radio, books, conversations with other adults, gluing model plane kits together, whatever.

If you ignore your kids too much you're a bad parent and if you never make them learn to be patient and not interrupt, you're also a bad parent.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nothingyet: I hate made up words like this and articles based on those words that make no sense.
I've hated made up words since "spork" arrived.


All words are made up.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: People have been ignoring and telling each other and their kids to wait forever. tv, radio, books, conversations with other adults, gluing model plane kits together, whatever.

If you ignore your kids too much you're a bad parent and if you never make them learn to be patient and not interrupt, you're also a bad parent.


And if you never teach them to be able to entertain themselves without requiring the parent or someone else to participate, you're making a pretty big mistake and will raise what turn into being a codependent person.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, how else should I ignore them?  Police said beerubbing is child endangerment and pornubbing is just plain awkward.
 
probesport
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cagey B: That's the dumbest farking phubbing thing I've seen this morning.


FTFY
 
GungFu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kids eveywhere collectively raise their heads from their own phones and go,'Whut?' and immediately return to their Pokemon, Angry Birds, or whatever they're into these days.

It's not parents. It's people. 'Phone' is such a misnomer.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nothingyet: I hate made up words like this and articles based on those words that make no sense.
I've hated made up words since "spork" arrived.


I hate to break it to you,but all words are made up.
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: nothingyet: I hate made up words like this and articles based on those words that make no sense.
I've hated made up words since "spork" arrived.

All words are made up.


I see that's been covered...
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report