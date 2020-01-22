 Skip to content
(AP News)   The copyright on F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" ends in 2021. Coming soon: "Jay Gatsby and the Zombie Apocalypse"   (apnews.com) divider line
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So this means that directors can keep failing to make an interesting movie from that book without having to pay Fitzgerald's estate.

/some books just can't really be filmed
 
db2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gatsby confirmed for Smash Bros.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Great Gatsby meets the Great Gazoo.
A Hanna-Barbera Production.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's keep it going and pull Disney's early cartoons, and anything made prior to 1920, mmmkaayy?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Interesante. I should have my honors kids rewrite Gatsby now!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: The Great Gatsby meets the Great Gazoo.
A Hanna-Barbera Production.
"THE STREETS OF GREAT NECK! A Quinn-Martin Production!"
 
shaggai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Micky Mouse - eternally owned by Disney, nice to have lobbyists.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Report