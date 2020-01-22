 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1984, Apple's iconic "1984" commercial aired, heralding a bright future where no monolithic corporation forced conformity on their customers   (history.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony tag on vacation or something?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple doesn't force conformity on anyone, subby. In case you haven't noticed, their products all have an "i" in them. Like, you know, an "iPhone"? If it's your phone, its yours alone. It's nobody else's. That's the total opposite of conformity. If they wanted conformity, they would have named it an "usPhone." I know, I know, all the cool kids are bashing Apple these days. But that's the conformity, see? That's the real conformity. You're trying to be like everyone else by bashing something that's different. That makes you the conformer, not Apple. Not Apple's customers. Apple's customers are a wide mosaic of individuals, all with their own, independent products. Their iProducts. And you...you're just part of the conforming, neighsaying horde. It's sad, really. Terribly, terribly sad.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theirs no "i" in scream...

/No one can hear you scream in an Apple Store.
 
skrowl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's crazy how many people still buy Apple products but don't really know why they do (other than 'its what my firends have').  When did we, as consumers, stop shopping features & price and just shop brand?
 
archastrel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The 1950's?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Oh, I don't know, since the 1950s when Levi's became de rigueur? But for probably the better part of the last 100 years, I'd guess.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The period of time from 1984 to 1999 was particularly hilarious for Apple.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Iron Sky II?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

When the
accessory
Started making
only accessories for one brand.

I don't have have a iCrap but I had a Windows phone, and a moto and can't find accessories. So I get it.
but considering how many times my iPod lost all its data I was never going to buy an iPhone.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hahaha.  fark you, Tim Apple.

\really, double fark you Steve Jobs
\\too bad they wouldn't let you buy another pancreas
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

What's this "we"? I buy Android phones because I'm too cheap to buy Apple (and I like to develop my own apps), and it's always a laborious process, trading off cost vs features. I never seem to get the same phone vendor twice in a row.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And the Super Bowl used to be in January.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

As in, I know where you are, I know what you're doing, I know what you're buying, I know your Pr0N habits, I know... Everything.

Personally, I've resigned myself to them knowing everything I'm doing while in possession of my electric leashes.  Sometimes, I invite it.

One way is because of my Apple watch.  I had a few falls this time last year and my wife had to return to work.  If I fell hard, it could not only send my location of my emergency contacts, I could set it up to call 911 and send the medics.  It also sends them my location info, so at least someone was showing up close enough.

This was before I had my heart surgery, so I was OK with it.

If I were to do something um, nefarious I would either leave my phone at home or plop it in a Faraday bag.  But my existence is boring.

I mean, obviously, I'm posting here for chrissake...
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A man threatened to sue a magazine for using his picture to show a generic hipster. But it wasn't him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No mention of whether both people in question used Apple products. . .you know damn well they do.

I /only have an iPhone (5c) because my Motorola died, was out of warranty, I did not want to shell out for another phone or do a contract, it can do what I need it to do (text and talk), and was given to me for free (a friend upgraded to a newer phone).  Still have the original earbuds new in their case.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So why didn't they just shoot her?  She's obviously running around in strange clothes with a giant hammer.  And all she destroyed was a crappy jumbotron.  Don't think the Big Giant Head would show up a venue smaller than where Elton John would play.

And the commercial obviously didn't show the massive beat down she got.  Her being exiled to Monster Island which is an island and living out her days hiding from Colecocon, Atariian and The Commodore.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was the runner in that really fighting back against the social injustice of authoritarianism and mediocrity, or did they really just dislike anything in B&W?

I mean, why settle for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

When you could have this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean M
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that other than the US/AU/UK/JP, you don't see iPhones really used much in the rest of the world.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The 1950's?


Beat me by a minute.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

you wildman!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

What's this "we"? I buy Android phones because I'm too cheap to buy Apple (and I like to develop my own apps), and it's always a laborious process, trading off cost vs features. I never seem to get the same phone vendor twice in a row.


I switched from Android to Apple with my last phone, for a couple reasons: my Samsung Galaxy was constantly crashing or farking up, was buggy as crap when it did work, and I didn't even use a tenth of what it offered anyway.  I'm an Old Person(tm) so all I really do with it is read email, take occasional cat pictures, and ignore it whenever someone tries to call me.  I mean, if it's important, they'll call back, right?

My iPhone isn't a new enough model to be trendy, but it just works.  If I wanted to write apps for it that no one would use, I'd have a windows phone, but this thing does pretty much all I need it to.  I don't give a crap about the brand, I just want something that works.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Why would you buy new headphones, when your iPhone comes with headphones?

/not that logic ever stopped you
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah... gone PalmPhone here - my neck already feels better

/still use an iPad
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That's because they cost more than most people in this world of 7+ billion make in a few months. So you see all the cheap Chinese stuff that filled the market Nokia once had... you know the people who invented the iPhone. Except they didn't break when you dropped them from 2 ft.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This. I get the one that seems the least likely to be sending my data to the Chinese government. Or maybe sending just my dick pics.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The crazy thing is nobody has to force people into these acts of mass conformity. They do it because theyre too lazy to ask questions. About Apple or Facebook or the new age of permanent foreign war. Nobody cares if a foreign government tampered with our election because most people don't even vote.
This country is farked and its our own fault.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So other than the first world.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Throw away culture is why. We built a society that doesn't fix objects, so the products we buy no longer require durability or quality.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or placed the wants of government above the privacy of the individual.
 
