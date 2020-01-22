 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Asia taking no chances with new coronavirus as WHO meeting looms. Only time will tell, but they won't get fooled again
23
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah but when Boris the Spider shows up in The Heat of the Moment with that Magic Bus, all Baba O'Riley will tell you is Don't Cry and you'll call that a Bargain.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah but when Boris the Spider shows up in The Heat of the Moment with that Magic Bus, all Baba O'Riley will tell you is Don't Cry and you'll call that a Bargain.


"Relax" man save some of the puns for the rest of us.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New numbers: 4000+ infected 17 dead so far (that they have admitted to).

Wuhan (population 9 million) totally closed, nobody can get out... how long before riots?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bush "Fool Me Once..."
Youtube eKgPY1adc0A
 
king of vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH​HHHH
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

khitsicker: TommyDeuce: Yeah but when Boris the Spider shows up in The Heat of the Moment with that Magic Bus, all Baba O'Riley will tell you is Don't Cry and you'll call that a Bargain.

"Relax" man save some of the puns for the rest of us.


I Can't Explain it to My Generation, but the Kids Are Alright
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: New numbers: 4000+ infected 17 dead so far (that they have admitted to).

Wuhan (population 9 million) totally closed, nobody can get out... how long before riots?


So a terabyte?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So airport "quarantines"....What happens when they find someone on an incoming flight with a fever?  Gonna lock them up for a couple days while the tests come through?

What about the other 265 people on that flight?  They get quarantined too?  Where's this happen?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"When there's no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth."

I blame Trump. Obviously, sending Qasem Soleimani to Hell filled it up.
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is that?
Synchronized disinfection?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: New numbers: 4000+ infected 17 dead so far (that they have admitted to).

Wuhan (population 9 million) totally closed, nobody can get out... how long before riots?


When the number of dead reaches 4000. Or the number of undead reaches 1.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: lolmao500: New numbers: 4000+ infected 17 dead so far (that they have admitted to).

Wuhan (population 9 million) totally closed, nobody can get out... how long before riots?

When the number of dead reaches 4000. Or the number of undead reaches 1.


9 million against 1 zombie I think they can manage
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is gonna put a crimp is sales.
 
Gooch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coronavirus particles
Hard to detect
Wuhan!!!
Gotcha all in check
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: New numbers: 4000+ infected 17 dead so far (that they have admitted to).

Wuhan (population 9 million) totally closed, nobody can get out... how long before riots?


Only if they lose the Stanley Cup.
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Erasure - Take a Chance on Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube L-d4J3YUQmU
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*Well, that escalated quickly*
 
LewDux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Loom
Youtube sNWyA40pwRs
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ask me about Loom
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm just glad they're doing something about it to try to keep it from spreading instead of ignoring it and kill people all over the world. It's a good business move. Keep your customers alive.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I assume whoever's heading the CDC now is probably an interior decorator that donated a few grand to Trump's campaign, so we should be good.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I assume whoever's heading the CDC now is probably an interior decorator that donated a few grand to Trump's campaign, so we should be good.


And they believe diseases are caused by demons.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: And they believe diseases are caused by demons.


Don't be silly. Diseases are caused by foreigners. Well, same thing as demons I guess.
 
