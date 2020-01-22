 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   A Utah state lawmaker wants to stop cops from fishing around in consumer genealogy databases. The upside: Protects privacy (and 4th Amendment rights). The downside: That's how they nabbed the Golden State Killer   (routefifty.com) divider line
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah state lawmaker either left DNA at a crime scene, or is pretty sure that someone close to him did.
 
alice_600
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Utah state lawmaker either left DNA at a crime scene, or is pretty sure that someone close to him did.


Oh yeah definitely. This does sound like he probably wants  to cover up his deadly rape walk from 1986.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are there legal tools that can be used such as a warrant or a subpoena (I don't know all the fancy law words) that can be approved by a judge or a grand jury in order to compel a private corporation to cooperate in a serious investigation such as murder or terrorism, but is cumbersome enough so it can't be easily abused by law enforcement or other individuals in positions of power?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I joined 23andMe AFTER the Golden State Killer was captured.  A.  The USAF already has my DNA and B. If there is a rapist or killer in my family tree, the authorities can have him.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm vastly more concerned with the abuses of an overreaching government that the possibility of an individual not being caught because there's a technology cops aren't allowed to utilize.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is said Utah lawmaker a Mormon who gets lobbyist money from Ancestry.com?
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have to take the bad with the good. I'm fine with that. You can't have full liberty and full security. Nobody should be able to do a go-around to the bill of rights without an amendment.
 
KatanaD [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While giving law enforcement access to such databases sounds good..

How long till the insurance companies can get their hands on them and start using the info to look people up to deny health insurance due to "possible family history" of pre-existing conditions
 
Geralt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They nabbed the Golden State Killer using a public DNA database. I honestly have no problem with that.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I want Mormons to stop doing it, so you first, Utah.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Are there legal tools that can be used such as a warrant or a subpoena (I don't know all the fancy law words) that can be approved by a judge or a grand jury in order to compel a private corporation to cooperate in a serious investigation such as murder or terrorism, but is cumbersome enough so it can't be easily abused by law enforcement or other individuals in positions of power?


I think that is the issue.  Some are using it when they don't have enough PC to get the search warrant.
 
tasteme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
alice_600
This does sound like he probably wants  to cover up his deadly rape walk
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KatanaD: While giving law enforcement access to such databases sounds good..

How long till the insurance companies can get their hands on them and start using the info to look people up to deny health insurance due to "possible family history" of pre-existing conditions


Has the "no pre-existing conditions" part of the ACA been thrown out?   I know they are sure trying, but it seems pretty popular with the electorate.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Perhaps a cop discovered the politician's love child(ren) and the pol is running out of hush money.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We could catch a lot of bad guys by giving the police unfettered access to investigate and question however they like. It would also allow a lot of corrupt cops to jail innocent people. Unfortunately, it seems like more power creates more corruption, and they're incapable of policing themselves.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Are there legal tools that can be used such as a warrant or a subpoena (I don't know all the fancy law words) that can be approved by a judge or a grand jury in order to compel a private corporation to cooperate in a serious investigation such as murder or terrorism, but is cumbersome enough so it can't be easily abused by law enforcement or other individuals in positions of power?


Short answer: No.

Long answer: Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.

There are very few government searches that are intentionally made "cumbersome" (exception: searching for who owns a firearm).  That being said, nobody is going to bother using DNA evidence in minor cases.

In any case, I think this sort of search is a good thing, and not some sort of "Big Brother" thing.  It's just the cops asking a DNA company "Hey, do you have a sample from anybody who matches this DNA sample", and the DNA company goes "This guy is the killer's brother".  I really don't see the issue.  Nobody is forcing you to give your DNA to one of these companies.  If you plan on committing any murders, or have any favorite second cousins that have committed such, don't give your DNA.
 
Snausages75
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KatanaD: While giving law enforcement access to such databases sounds good..

How long till the insurance companies can get their hands on them and start using the info to look people up to deny health insurance due to "possible family history" of pre-existing conditions


Health insurers are prohibited by Federal law from using genetic data to discriminate. Disability, long term care, and life insurance can screw you, though.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2018/08/07/636026264/genetic-tests​-can-hurt-your-chances-of-getting-some​-types-of-insurance
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh, what's a little personal liberty in exchange for improved security?
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, at least this thread isn't chock-full of people pleading with the government to take away their rights.

Sad when half-full is a good thing.

We have rights for a reason, folks. People bled and died to secure and keep these rights. The least you could do is put a little thought into it before begging the government to take them away.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OwnTheRide: Well, at least this thread isn't chock-full of people pleading with the government to take away their rights.

Sad when half-full is a good thing.

We have rights for a reason, folks. People bled and died to secure and keep these rights. The least you could do is put a little thought into it before begging the government to take them away.


How does the government using a public DNA database affect your rights?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snausages75: KatanaD: While giving law enforcement access to such databases sounds good..

How long till the insurance companies can get their hands on them and start using the info to look people up to deny health insurance due to "possible family history" of pre-existing conditions

Health insurers are prohibited by Federal law from using genetic data to discriminate. Disability, long term care, and life insurance can screw you, though.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-sh​ots/2018/08/07/636026264/genetic-tests​-can-hurt-your-chances-of-getting-some​-types-of-insurance


I'm trying to think whether or not it would be "morally" okay for life insurance purposes.  Let's say you have a genetic disease that means you have a 50% chance of dropping dead before you are 40.  That would fark up the actuarial tables quite a bit.  Not letting the insurance company filter you out basically increases their risk, which means that everybody's else's cost of life insurance would go up to cover this (and since this would be an industry wide issue, the price increase would be for every company).

But, of course, unlike, say, smoking, it's not your fault that you have a genetic disease.  Then again, it's not your fault that you are 95 years old, but the cost of life insurance for a 95-year old is mighty high.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OwnTheRide: Well, at least this thread isn't chock-full of people pleading with the government to take away their rights.

Sad when half-full is a good thing.

We have rights for a reason, folks. People bled and died to secure and keep these rights. The least you could do is put a little thought into it before begging the government to take them away.


What right do you have to not get sent to jail if you committed murder?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: We could catch a lot of bad guys by giving the police unfettered access to investigate and question however they like. It would also allow a lot of corrupt cops to jail innocent people. Unfortunately, it seems like more power creates more corruption, and they're incapable of policing themselves.


This is a public DNA database. Its open to anyone.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Has the "no pre-existing conditions" part of the ACA been thrown out? I know they are sure trying, but it seems pretty popular with the electorate.


The majority of progressive positions are popular with the electorate if you simply describe the costs and effects.

But the public discussion is controlled by interests who pay big money to bamboozle the public.

The glaring example is genuine First World universal health care costs half as much as what Americans pay. But we can't have that because it's "too expensive".
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is why I submit erroneous DNA results to databases under my name and the names of family members.

Ancestry.com thinks I'm a gray squirrel!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: How does the government using a public DNA database affect your rights?


How would a government operated video camera in your bedroom affect your rights?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KatanaD: While giving law enforcement access to such databases sounds good..

How long till the insurance companies can get their hands on them and start using the info to look people up to deny health insurance due to "possible family history" of pre-existing conditions


I expect the trend could also extend to businesses hiring against certain genetic markers, either to keep health care costs down or to avoid perceived bad behavior.

It doesn't take too many readings from opposite sides of the family tree to get a pretty clear read on much of someone's genome.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was going to say something snarky or dark about Utah Mormon Republicans. But I googled Rep. Craig Hall and found he introduced the bill to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy in Utah.

"The original sponsor of the proposal, GOP Utah Rep. Craig Hall, applauded the rule going into effect, saying it prohibits dangerous practices while protecting healthcare professionals.
"It will simply save lives," he said."
 
nanim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Considering how many assault cases are now being solved using DNA information, its likely that all victims will want the chance to catch their assailants
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JesseL: cman: How does the government using a public DNA database affect your rights?

How would a government operated video camera in your bedroom affect your rights?


Can you attempt an honest answer?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: JesseL: cman: How does the government using a public DNA database affect your rights?

How would a government operated video camera in your bedroom affect your rights?

Can you attempt an honest answer?


First off, my rights exist regardless of how well I can articulate their need. Demanding I explain why I need them is some totalitarian bullshiat.

My DNA information is mine. It potentially contains a lot of information about who I am, and I deserve as much right to protect that information as I do to protect information about what goes on in the privacy of my bedroom.

If law enforcement wants something specific out of it, they can articulate to a judge exactly what you're looking for.
 
