 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Note to self: Do not drop trousers and scratch ass while making sandwiches for customers at Subway (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Sick, The Sun, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Subway worker, Sun Online  
•       •       •

817 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 11:57 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't stop a sandwich artist's freedom of expression when inspiration strikes, man!  He was just creating an impressionistic interpretation of a meatball sub!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is disgusting....people still eat at Subway?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway eat smeg.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you've never enjoyed a freshly-made six-inch Dingleberry Delight?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but what if my butthole is really really itchy?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im surprised this didn't happen sooner.
 
Tannax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: but what if my butthole is really really itchy?


Oh, we're sorry, we didn't know it was really really itchy. Carry on then.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This only happens because co-workers won't stand up against management in order to receive proper restroom breaks at regular intervals

Thanks scags
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But if you work in a pizza shop and are hot then all is forgiven.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diddling kids still OK?
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to go drop a 5 dollar footlong.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This only happens because co-workers won't stand up against management in order to receive proper restroom breaks at regular intervals

Thanks scags


Sadly not limited to the private sector.

Navy Times Article - USS Fitzgerald collision investigation
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Beavis and Butthead references yet?!? Fark I am disappoint.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 500x667]

But if you work in a pizza shop and are hot then all is forgiven.


Poor girl shouldn't have to work there. She could easily be a dancer and get paid a lot more for the same thing.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This only happens because co-workers won't stand up against management in order to receive proper restroom breaks at regular intervals


Because people who work at minimum wage jobs have the power to stand up to their managers. You think they should unionize, Mr. Hoffa?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: TWX: [Fark user image 500x667]

But if you work in a pizza shop and are hot then all is forgiven.

Poor girl shouldn't have to work there. She could easily be a dancer and get paid a lot more for the same thing.


I presume by dancing, you mean exotic.

I wouldn't specifically recommend exotic dancing or any employment catering to the prurient to any young women these days unless circumstances were especially dire, too many cameras and too much online documentation.  Short-term gains in such occupation now would likely nullify a lot of long-term potential if those activities were exposed, and that's without even considering if the young woman in question got into stereotypical lifestyles or behaviors that are not uncommon in such situations.

/personally acquainted with a teacher that had to resign after her, "Girls of the PAC-10," appearance was discovered
//not as well acquainted as I would have liked
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first actual clock-in job was at Showbiz Pizza. The older guy I worked with noticed a cop who had recently given him a ticket. I was in charge of the pre-makes but he used the oven. Before placing it there he rubbed his own boogers on it, and a small amount of urine. And of course he was wearing a Metallica t-shirt.

So here's where my failure is involved- I told no one. He was a huge brute, and I was just before the era of really finding my own balls. I should've punched him, but I can't revisit that day. Except in my memory, where I'm reminded of failure and to never let something like that go unsaid, again.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owner: "We can't find quality staff that don't pick their assholes at work"
Owner: only pays minimum wage
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 500x667]

But if you work in a pizza shop and are hot then all is forgiven.


Damn.

She really needs to put that hair up or at least braid it. Eew.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: TWX: [Fark user image 500x667]

But if you work in a pizza shop and are hot then all is forgiven.

Poor girl shouldn't have to work there. She could easily be a dancer and get paid a lot more for the same thing.


Making pizzas?
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: That is disgusting....people still eat at Subway?


For some reason my brother gave me a subway gift card for Christmas so I've eaten there a few times recently for the first time in about a decade.
The first thing I ordered was their new pizza sub. It was so bad that it's not even on the menu anymore.
Next I tried their new bacon and egg sandwich. It's not terrible but but pay the 60 cents more and just go to McDonalds.
The last thing I bought was a 6 inch roast beef sub. There was practically no meat on it so I told the girl double the meat. I got that with cheese, lettuce, onions, hot peppers and some mustard.
When I got home I threw it in the microwave to heat it up and it was pretty damned good.
The thing is it cost me $8.69(CAD) for half a farking sub.

So once I use up that last of this gift card I will not be going back.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: My first actual clock-in job was at Showbiz Pizza. The older guy I worked with noticed a cop who had recently given him a ticket. I was in charge of the pre-makes but he used the oven. Before placing it there he rubbed his own boogers on it, and a small amount of urine. And of course he was wearing a Metallica t-shirt.

So here's where my failure is involved- I told no one. He was a huge brute, and I was just before the era of really finding my own balls. I should've punched him, but I can't revisit that day. Except in my memory, where I'm reminded of failure and to never let something like that go unsaid, again.


You pick your battles and you learn from experience.  You would have had no evidence and while the desired outcome might have happened, you'd have made an enemy in your community that would have looked to do you harm, especially if you were the only witness such that any action taken against him would have obviously been based on your whistle-blowing.

It's possible for it to work out, but circumstances have to be right.  I knew a guy that was brand new to a cabling company, first major project he found the foreman and crew pulling the wrong-rating cable in a major multi-building project.  In a nutshell there are four categories of ratings for cable based on how they perform in fire.  OSP is outside cabling meant for direct-burial, aerial, and outside-strapping applications, it resists sun and water damage but gives off toxic gases when burned.  CM or CMG - General Purpose cable is rated for indoors, but only in-walls and in-conduit as it too off-gases as it burns, and the jacket doesn't self-extinguish.  CMR or Riser-rated cable is to be used when a cable crosses floors, the jacket might off-gas but itself-extinguishes so a fire can't burn-up the length of the cable jacket to cross floors.  And CMP or Plenum-rated cable, designed for use in drop-ceilings and other soffits and chases where environmental air for the building passes, such as air returns.  It doesn't off-gas and it self-extinguishes.  This cabling costs four to five times as much as general-purpose.

So I don't know exactly how this worked out, but the cabling crew was pulling CMG cable into buildings where Plenum-rated cabling was required.  Instead of spending $250 per thousand-foot box he was spending $50 per box.  The guy I knew did tell corporate, who investigated, found the actual proof in the form of the wrong cable, and fired the foreman and the crew, because they all should have known better.  The guy I knew kept working for the company and actually managed to transition into management later, so he didn't face repercussions, though I'm sure that the guys that lost their jobs were quite pissed.  But there being evidence it was likely that someone at some point would have found the fault, possibly even years later if another project went to install more cabling.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: There was practically no meat on it


That's their main problem or one of them, it's all bread. I haven't eaten there in years though.

Publix subs, that's where it's at. Roast beef and pepperoni and they just pile it on.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am going to Quizno's right now. Think I'll get a French dip
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So....did it make the sub taste better?

/only asking for a friend
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: "The post attracted a slurry of comments..."

Pretty sure the writers meant "flurry."
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: Mugato: That is disgusting....people still eat at Subway?

For some reason my brother gave me a subway gift card for Christmas so I've eaten there a few times recently for the first time in about a decade.
The first thing I ordered was their new pizza sub. It was so bad that it's not even on the menu anymore.
Next I tried their new bacon and egg sandwich. It's not terrible but but pay the 60 cents more and just go to McDonalds.
The last thing I bought was a 6 inch roast beef sub. There was practically no meat on it so I told the girl double the meat. I got that with cheese, lettuce, onions, hot peppers and some mustard.
When I got home I threw it in the microwave to heat it up and it was pretty damned good.
The thing is it cost me $8.69(CAD) for half a farking sub.

So once I use up that last of this gift card I will not be going back.


They lost me when they changed from the V-cut to the side-cut.  I used to get the meatball sandwich with provolone fairly often but not much anymore.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report