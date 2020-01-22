 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   China changes their official tune on Coronavirus from "Nothing to see here." to "Basically, do not go to Wuhan. And those in Wuhan please do not leave the city"   (bbc.com)
82
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring Festival, the largest annual human migration.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First it was, "Yeah, we shot it down, okay?" and now this. It's getting to where you can't do a decent coverup any more. Damn you, internet!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.


3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to spread like Australian wildfire during the Lunar New Year holidays when everyone hops on a train to go back home to be with the wife and kids they only get to see a couple times a year.

/hold on to your butts
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, of course this wikipedia page exists, because why WOULDN'T you have a carefully crowd-sourced table of the world's most deadly diseases: https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/List_of_​human_disease_case_fatality_rates
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do they think they are, Madagascar?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Confining everyone to the city doesn't always work out so well.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....


I know, going back in history, it seemed like a disease would cull about 20-40% of the population every 200 years or so.  I don't think we'll ever see that again.  I remember pointing that out to someone who was freaking out about the couple of ebola cases we had.
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media so hyper-inflates everything these days that its hard to know when to believe if this is a true pandemic threat or just news organizations with no ethics making a buck off the panic they can create with their sensationalism.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wondering why Netflix suggested I watch Pandemic today
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.


Well, they're not rong.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Wu-Han Virus ain't nothin to fark with.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Glory to Aztroka.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is going to spread like Australian wildfire during the Lunar New Year holidays when everyone hops on a train to go back home to be with the wife and kids they only get to see a couple times a year.

/hold on to your butts


it sounds like you don't understand anything about this. The death rate in actuality is probably significantly less than a normal flu season. Like Warthog inferred there are probably thousands if not tens of thousands of cases that are too mild to be reported. If we are already finding confirmed cases in Washington that means there are hundreds of unknown vectors already bouncing around in the US. This is nothing, I'm only confused on why authorities aren't doing a better job of educating people about how it's nothing.
 
farkinfilipino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: The media so hyper-inflates everything these days that its hard to know when to believe if this is a true pandemic threat or just news organizations with no ethics making a buck off the panic they can create with their sensationalism.


perhaps. OTOH, if the PRC government is officially admitting that there may be a problem, we should probably be prepping to run for the hills.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is going to spread like Australian wildfire during the Lunar New Year holidays when everyone hops on a train to go back home to be with the wife and kids they only get to see a couple times a year.

/hold on to your butts


Maybe.  It will depend on how easily it spreads person to person.  Also, it would seem they jumped on the outbreak much earlier than they did back when SARS hit the scene: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Timeline​_of_the_SARS_outbreak

SARS was also seemingly more fatal, with mortality on the order of 11%.

Still not going to be a fun next several months for people who need to fly into or out of China from abroad.  The FEAR of it will be SARS II: Pandemic Booglaoo by the end of this month. We just need a confirmed death within the U.S., and then suddenly people will care.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more communists it puts into the ground, the better
 
backsplatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List of  syptoms:

Cold trippin, Spittin mad lyrics, Cap bustin
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....

I know, going back in history, it seemed like a disease would cull about 20-40% of the population every 200 years or so.  I don't think we'll ever see that again.  I remember pointing that out to someone who was freaking out about the couple of ebola cases we had.


The only reason that level of death doesn't happen is specifically because people are basically paranoid about it happening and are hyper-vigilant to prevent it.

Animal disease appears to be much more widely understood among animals in Europe, and there are far fewer interactions between wild animals and humans in Europe.  The Americas haven't really had the large domesticatable animals that Europe, Africa, and Asia have, so hasn't been as susceptible to animal to human virus migrations.  Africa to a greater extent and Asia to a lesser have large communities of, from a veterinary standpoint, poorly managed domesticated animals, and both appear to have pockets of greater contact between wild animals and humans than other places.  As such it makes sense that these sorts of viruses rise from these places, because there's simply more opportunity and less management.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong for me to hope it becomes a global epidemic and it wipes out billions of people, just leaving my family, friends, and sexy latina women?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a colleague originally from Wuhan. (I was making a point of not bringing this up until she did.)

Her family seems to be writing the coronavirus scare off as so much hysteria (or "fake news," as her father supposedly put it).

I wish PRC health authorities luck trying to contain the population of a city with more people than the Canadian province of Quebec, especially if many more people have that attitude.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: This is nothing, I'm only confused on why authorities aren't doing a better job of educating people about how it's nothing.


Because nobody is going to click on an article about a mildly dangerous virus.  And a lot of people are going to make money on the manufactured crisis.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....


There was a thread the other day where someone was convinced that influenza had a nearly 11% mortality rate. They read reports from reliable sources, such as the CDC, but like a little kid might only see the pictures in a book these people only see a number and have no idea what's behind it, even if it's explained thoroughly.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stiff like this usually blows over pretty quickly. Nothing too concerning so far...

President Donald Trump said the situation was "totally under control" and that he trusted the information being provided by Chinese authorities.

Oh crap. Get to the bunkers.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....


It's China.  They don't have advanced medical care.

Well, I mean they do, if you're wealthy.  But for most the only affordable care is TCM and thus about as effective as you think ground rhino horn and mugwort would be.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....


Keep in mind all the deaths are in Wuhan.  Those outside just might not have had it long enough. I also suspect at this point anyone that coughs twice is sprinting to the ER.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wuhan has been lockeddown
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: fragMasterFlash: This is going to spread like Australian wildfire during the Lunar New Year holidays when everyone hops on a train to go back home to be with the wife and kids they only get to see a couple times a year.

/hold on to your butts

it sounds like you don't understand anything about this. The death rate in actuality is probably significantly less than a normal flu season. Like Warthog inferred there are probably thousands if not tens of thousands of cases that are too mild to be reported. If we are already finding confirmed cases in Washington that means there are hundreds of unknown vectors already bouncing around in the US. This is nothing, I'm only confused on why authorities aren't doing a better job of educating people about how it's nothing.


I won't go as far as saying it's nothing quite yet. If that death rate chart data up thread is accurate, a typical flu pandemic only kills .1% of the people it infects, but it infects so many people that the death rate becomes significant.    What we don't know, that will determine how bad this is:

1.  How is it being transmitted person to person?  It's a coughing disease, so presumably via airborne saliva, but does it continue to survive on door handles and subway seats and the like for a long time or a short time?

2.  How long does it take to go from exposure to symptoms?  If people get sick the day after exposure it'll burn out faster, because they're less likely to travel while contagious.   If they get sick four or seven or ten days later, and become contagious two or three days before starting to feel really sick, then there are currently 100,000 people out there who are going to be sick next week, and they don't know it yet.

3.  How many people who get exposed develop the illness?  If 10% of people who are exposed become sick, it's one scenario.  If 70% do, very different.

It's too early in the outbreak for much of that to be knowable (or at least, reported) yet.  I suspect if the CDC and WHO are starting to rev up the hype machine, it's because they think there's a risk of some combination of broad spread and notable mortality.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
definitely firing up some plague inc today.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CoronaVirus?

Isn't that what you get when you share a beer with a Mexican hooker?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL THESE LANDS ARE YOURS
EXCEPT WUHAN
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like China is shutting down public transportation in Wuhan province.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't worry, everything gonna be all right"

/Obscure?  Surely not
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....

It's China.  They don't have advanced medical care.

Well, I mean they do, if you're wealthy.  But for most the only affordable care is TCM and thus about as effective as you think ground rhino horn and mugwort would be.


Sounds like they have a lot in common with us.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wuhan is officially blocked by the authorities. All public transport is suspended, and expressways are blocked


The WHO video has been delayed one hour
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
dittybopper:  It's China.  They don't have advanced medical care.

Well, I mean they do, if you're wealthy.  But for most the only affordable care is TCM and thus about as effective as you think ground rhino horn and mugwort would be.

That's true out in the provinces, but Wuhan is bigger than London.  I'd wager the average resident in Wuhan gets better medical care than the average resident in, say, rural South Dakota.

Here's a not at all alarmist article with some photos: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news​/10797747​/dispatch-coronavirus-ground-zero-apoc​alyptic-killer-bug-wuhan-ghost-town/
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Looks like China is shutting down public transportation in Wuhan province.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What if I get a Wuhan shot first?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wuhan!  Wuhan!  Got you all in check!
 
Bondith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next week: Wuhan?  There is no city named Wuhan.  That spot on the map is the Happy Luck 8888 Charcoal Pit.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Warthog: 40 degree day: 17 dead out of 440 confirmed cases.

One of the redlit threads reminded everyone to always wash their Wuhans. Good advice to follow.

3.4%.  Now that's likely over-stated, as only more serious cases that cause the infected person to seek treatment will have been counted, On the flip side, the mortality rate for bubonic plague for people who receive treatment is only like 11%, which makes you wonder what this thing would do to a population without advanced medical care....

I know, going back in history, it seemed like a disease would cull about 20-40% of the population every 200 years or so.  I don't think we'll ever see that again.  I remember pointing that out to someone who was freaking out about the couple of ebola cases we had.


The incubation period is 14 days. That is remarkably long for a human-to-human virus that gives *lots* of time for exposure and spreading; on my best days of playing "Pandemic II" I had a hard time generating a virus with that kind of hiding power.

You can infect a metric ton of people in 14 days, especially in a place where they pack people in tight like sardines like in China.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warthog: dittybopper:  It's China.  They don't have advanced medical care.

Well, I mean they do, if you're wealthy.  But for most the only affordable care is TCM and thus about as effective as you think ground rhino horn and mugwort would be.

That's true out in the provinces, but Wuhan is bigger than London.  I'd wager the average resident in Wuhan gets better medical care than the average resident in, say, rural South Dakota.

Here's a not at all alarmist article with some photos: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/​10797747/dispatch-coronavirus-ground-z​ero-apocalyptic-killer-bug-wuhan-ghost​-town/


Well played.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Alunan: This is nothing, I'm only confused on why authorities aren't doing a better job of educating people about how it's nothing.

Because nobody is going to click on an article about a mildly dangerous virus.  And a lot of people are going to make money on the manufactured crisis.


When the News is entertainment, the truth ceases the matter.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: 2. How long does it take to go from exposure to symptoms? If people get sick the day after exposure it'll burn out faster, because they're less likely to travel while contagious. If they get sick four or seven or ten days later, and become contagious two or three days before starting to feel really sick, then there are currently 100,000 people out there who are going to be sick next week, and they don't know it yet.


NPR was saying 14 days this morning.
 
