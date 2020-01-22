 Skip to content
Doctors now urging men to stop using banana peelings to pleasure themselves, say they might slip and fall during the friction of the moment
    Weird, Penis, Masturbation, Banana, Sexual intercourse, Dr Diana Gill, banana peelings, Fellatio, members of a popular self-love forum  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, you've got to do *SOMETHING* with the peel after you've shoved the insides up your rectum.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Look, you've got to do *SOMETHING* with the peel after you've shoved the insides up your rectum.


Generally, you're supposed to smoke the peel before you insert the rest.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'll get it when you slip it from my cold, dead fingers.
 
mtarte
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Slick Willy
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've never heard of this.  However, now I have weekend plans.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are grapefruit still fair game? Asking for a senior public official.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stick to the jar of mayo or a ham warmed up to body temperature.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Look, you've got to do *SOMETHING* with the peel after you've shoved the insides up your rectum.


After?  Wait, how do *you* peel your bananas?  With your hands or something?  That's gross dude, don't you know where they've been?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pie FTW

And bandcamp. She's so cute.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I must lead a sheltered life. I didn't know this was a thing.

/ no, really
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This concept never occurred to me....until now.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.


There is zero chance I am jacking off using horse manure!  I mean where would I even find that now says?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I should switch from watermelons?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.


I was thinking just the other day all the orphaned references of comedy that I know because of Looney Tunes, where tons of jokes reference pop culture going back to the gay 90s and once they stuck people just kept making the references. Like having gangsters talk like a 15th xerox copy of Edgar G Robinson
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Egoy3k: The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.

There is zero chance I am jacking off using horse manure!  I mean where would I even find that now says?


Local county fair rodeo?
Amish country?
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stick to the jar of mayo or a ham warmed up to body temperature.


Naw... a jar packed with warm liver.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Banana skins? Kids these days! In my day we cut a hole in a watermelon.... and liked it.

Now get out of my garden.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pinner: Tr0mBoNe: Stick to the jar of mayo or a ham warmed up to body temperature.

Naw... a jar packed with warm liver.


We have Hannibal Lecter's Fark handle.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Egoy3k: The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.

There is zero chance I am jacking off using horse manure!  I mean where would I even find that now says?


Ask around!  Chances are there is a stable genius somewhere with a load of horseshiat to peddle.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When they start turning brown you get stains on your sheets.
Or so a 'friend' told me.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Egoy3k: The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.

There is zero chance I am jacking off using horse manure!  I mean where would I even find that now says?


Got any friends that insist on having large dogs?  Now you know why.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Rigby-Reardon: Egoy3k: The whole slipping on a banana peel thing was created by a lack of public sanitation in large cities (notably New york) and most likely was used a polite catch all to describe cause of injury (or death) from slipping in what was mostly likely shiat.

some scholars have claimed that banana peels in the streets began as a euphemism for something less edible. During the 19th century, horses were the main mode of transportation. As the horses clobbered their way through town, they would leave large piles of their droppings. People were hired to clean this up, but in cities that didn't provide this civil service, the piles sat unattended scattered through the city. Those who did not pay attention were liable to slip and fall into this rotting piles of horse manure. Of course, besides being gross and unsanitary, this was quite funny to onlookers. Since having people fall in big piles of horse manure on stage was both impractical and icky, the performers substituted banana peels. In addition, the yellow color of the skins made them stick out on stage, making it the perfect stand-in for horse manure. As they watched and laughed along with the show, every city dweller knew what these banana peels stood for.

There is zero chance I am jacking off using horse manure!  I mean where would I even find that now says?

Ask around!  Chances are there is a stable genius somewhere with a load of horseshiat to peddle.


Central Park
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm more of a plantain guy, myself.
 
politinews
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dang! I had no idea this was a "thing."
 
ar393
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rigby-Reardon: There is zero chance I am jacking off using horse manure!  I mean where would I even find that now-a-days?


a horse? more accurately, where a horse has been standing for a while.
 
