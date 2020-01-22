 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Look Up in the Sky. It's a bird It's a plane It's a...vague blue blob (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It looks like light being reflected. Some physicist should study this new thing.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vague Blue Blob is my Phish/Blue Man Group/free form jazz fusion band.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size

(Which is apparently playing in artsy-fartsy theaters)
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.

But seriously you can clearly see the very terrestrial beam being shined up in one of the pics
 
MadMonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If Pixies are fear it, we should to.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a spotlight.
 
Mouren
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now they're just taking the piss.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, it's definitely aliens. It's right above Torchwood.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shiat, Violet has become untethered again. Whose turn is it to fetch her back? I had to do it last time.

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nytmare.orgView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seriously? They didn't look at where the light was shining from?
 
