Terry Jones finally gets on the cart
59
•       •       •

magneticmushroom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was the salmon mousse.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bet he's so happy...!

Wherever he is.

Rest in peace, Terry.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
:(
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn :(
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was lucky enough to see them during their run at the O2 in London in 2014.

Good night, funny man.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RIP, funnyman.  I'll always like Baron Munchausen and Brazil.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good night funny man.  You and the rest of your crew provided me with much laughter over the years.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cleese answered correctly.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
sadpanda.jpg

Gutted, truly.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Monsieur has kicked the bucket
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's no longer being repressed but we all saw the violence inherent in the system.  Sad to see him go.  Happy he's not suffering.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
RIP Terry. Thanks for all the laughs and the weird sense of humor.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks. If all you know him from is Python, check out his historical documentaries. The one on the crusades is excellent.

\RIP, funny spam man
 
1funguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...because it's written...that's why..."

One less joyful noise in the world today...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two down, four to go, to update their count.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: It was the salmon mousse.


He used the canned salmon, did he?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a terrible way to go for anyone, let alone a man of words and comedy.

RIP Terry.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gnosis301: RIP, funnyman.  I'll always like Baron Munchausen and Brazil.


Not sure if serious.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks for all the good times.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now that's a shame. Thank you, Mr. Jones, for all you did.

Read "Chaucer's Knight" if you get a chance.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's sad, but he was 77. This doesn't seem to hurt as much as when Rik Mayall suddenly died. That was like a kick in the nuts.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: gnosis301: RIP, funnyman.  I'll always like Baron Munchausen and Brazil.

Not sure if serious.


I really did enjoy those movies.  Time Bandits was too juvenile.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, there'll be no more spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, baked beans, spam, spam, spam, and spam where he's going

/baked beans are off anyway
//having spam instead of baked beans
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN EX-PYTHON!


/RIP, funny man.
 
Balder333
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw Baron Munchausen back when I first started smoking weed.  It's a hell of a movie to start smoking weed with.
 
sniderman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gnosis301: gunga galunga: gnosis301: RIP, funnyman.  I'll always like Baron Munchausen and Brazil.

Not sure if serious.

I really did enjoy those movies.  Time Bandits was too juvenile.


It wasn't marketed as an adult film. I saw it when I was 12 or 13.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: gnosis301: gunga galunga: gnosis301: RIP, funnyman.  I'll always like Baron Munchausen and Brazil.

Not sure if serious.

I really did enjoy those movies.  Time Bandits was too juvenile.

It wasn't marketed as an adult film. I saw it when I was 12 or 13.


If it's Criterion, I have to see it.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's very sad but I'm glad he's not suffering anymore. That's a terrible way for a man of such wit and humor to spend his final years. RIP, good sir.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: That's sad, but he was 77. This doesn't seem to hurt as much as when Rik Mayall suddenly died. That was like a kick in the nuts.


I guess it's generational:  Python was a huge influence on me, and Jones especially as one of their most
prolific writers and visible performers.  Mayall was just as talented in both areas, but I didn't have the
visceral connection to him that I did to Jones.
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I submitted this with:

Look, tell you what, we'll eat him. If you feel a bit guilty about it afterwards, we can dig a grave and you can throw up in it.

/was lucky enough to see the live tour on London a few years ago
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're going to play "Always Look at the Bright Side of Life" at the funeral.

I'm not being snarky. When they played it at Graham Chapman's funeral, it was an inspired, unique choice. Now 30 years later, it is the most played song at funerals. It's become too cliche.
 
phenn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: That's sad, but he was 77. This doesn't seem to hurt as much as when Rik Mayall suddenly died. That was like a kick in the nuts.


If I may, it's not just that he died. It's how. A man of tremendous talent and humor who could barely communicate for the last several years. I think it was almost 3 years ago that it was reported that he completely lost all ability of speech. Dementia is a cold-hearted coont.

Very sad. I'll try to just remember all the insane characters over the years instead of the sadness of his illness and passing.
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: Chompachangas: That's sad, but he was 77. This doesn't seem to hurt as much as when Rik Mayall suddenly died. That was like a kick in the nuts.

I guess it's generational:  Python was a huge influence on me, and Jones especially as one of their most
prolific writers and visible performers.  Mayall was just as talented in both areas, but I didn't have the
visceral connection to him that I did to Jones.


I adore Terry Jones, and am glad he has escaped the horror of dementia. On to better things, good sir!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HEY FRED!  I THINK WE'VE GOT AN EATER!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phenn: Chompachangas: That's sad, but he was 77. This doesn't seem to hurt as much as when Rik Mayall suddenly died. That was like a kick in the nuts.

If I may, it's not just that he died. It's how. A man of tremendous talent and humor who could barely communicate for the last several years. I think it was almost 3 years ago that it was reported that he completely lost all ability of speech. Dementia is a cold-hearted coont.


Agreed.  I'm glad he's at peace now.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sad day but from what I read the last few years were pretty rough.

/RIP Mr Creosote.  You've filled your last bucket.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I enjoyed his historical documentaries but he really seemed to despise the Roman occupation of Britain for some reason.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I went with "Terry Jones has gone to see a very naughty boy".
 
nyclon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I enjoyed his historical documentaries but he really seemed to despise the Roman occupation of Britain for some reason.


Well, what did the Romans ever do for the Brits??
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did they get his liver then?
Fark user imageView Full Size



R.I.P. Mr Creosote, Mrs Brown, Etc
 
Knockers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have had that wæfer thin mint.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I enjoyed his historical documentaries but he really seemed to despise the Roman occupation of Britain for some reason.


Yes, well, apart from the sanitation, medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh water system and public health, what have the Romans ever done for Brits?
 
willy359
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First a member of Rush, then a member of Python. Early 2020 is not looking good for the heroes of my youth.
Once again, thanks man. Really.
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm performing the Lumberjack Song with other school staff in our high school theater dept.'s production of Monty Python's "Edukational Show"

Have to pour one out for Terry at rehearsal tonight. And maybe chase it with some Crunchy Frogs.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder whether he knows more about swallows now.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
contracting a rare form of dementia known as FTD.

Crikey.  We lost my father to dementia a while before we lost the vessel that had housed him.

R.I.P.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: That's sad, but he was 77. This doesn't seem to hurt as much as when Rik Mayall suddenly died. That was like a kick in the nuts.


The "P" is silent.

/YOs FTW!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Knockers: [Fark user image 496x384]


I can totally see his organ.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments







Report