(Huffington Post) Boobies "Judge Deals Blow To Woman Trying To Overrule Utah Topless Ban" Are we not doing "phrasing" anymore?   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Judge, Civil liberties, Appeal, Judge Kara Pettit, Lawyer, Crime, American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, American society  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always thought of this war against boobs is one of the stupidest things this nation does. Guns in movies PG-13. Tits in movies - MA.

Maybe if we had more tits and less guns, we be a calmer nation.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Boobs are immoral.
2. God created boobs.
3. Ergo, God must be immoral.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREE THAT NIPPLE!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case you were wondering.

We must remain ever vigilant that America remain the world's only fundamentalist nuclear superpower.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: 1. Boobs are immoral.
2. God created boobs.
3. Ergo, God must be immoral.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im fine with it, there are only about 7 women in Utah at any given moment who should be going topless anyway.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


She either had a medical condition or slept with nipple clamps on.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the woman who tried to keep her clothes clean while hanging drywall. In her own garage. She wasn't parading around in a SLC Walmart.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: Just in case you were wondering.

We must remain ever vigilant that America remain the world's only fundamentalist nuclear superpower.


China has very clear laws against public nudity as well as VERY strong cultural taboos against female nudity.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im fine with it, there are only about 7 women in Utah at any given moment who should be going topless anyway.


And 0 men please thank you
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as an experiment, someone should put up billboards with just man boobs on them to see what might happen
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: dothemath: Im fine with it, there are only about 7 women in Utah at any given moment who should be going topless anyway.

And 0 men please thank you


Probably less than zero.
 
Ant
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Judges should not second-guess what lawmakers have decided is lewd conduct, she wrote.

Isn't this exactly what judges are for?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: This is the woman who tried to keep her clothes clean while hanging drywall. In her own garage. She wasn't parading around in a SLC Walmart.


No, this was the drunk woman who was topless trying to get it on with her husband while the kids were watching.  And it was insulation, not dry wall.  I mean, who does dirty work like that with clothes on?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's my stupid quota for the day
 
Ant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a compromise: Make men cover their nipples too. I really don't want to see them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ant: Judges should not second-guess what lawmakers have decided is lewd conduct, she wrote.

Isn't this exactly what judges are for?


Actually, no it is not.  A judge does not get to change what law makers defined as lewd conduct.  Their job is to interpret the law as written.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zepillin: dothemath: Im fine with it, there are only about 7 women in Utah at any given moment who should be going topless anyway.

And 0 men please thank you


Uh, what's wrong w/ Rudy Gobert?
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ant: Judges should not second-guess what lawmakers have decided is lewd conduct, she wrote.

Isn't this exactly what judges are for?

Actually, no it is not.  A judge does not get to change what law makers defined as lewd conduct.  Their job is to interpret the law as written.


They also must decide whether a law is constitutional or in contradiction with other laws.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]



That's a relatively open weave...
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife hates it when our next door neighbor sunbathes topless in her yard.

Personally I'm on the fence.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pretty sure the only people who would find phrasing to be an issue with that are the cokeheads subby

the rest of us see no weirdness with it
 
boozehat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


You managed to find the one picture without those diamond-cutters showing!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tasteme: My wife hates it when our next door neighbor sunbathes topless in her yard.

Personally I'm on the fence.


cdn-webimages.wimages.netView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trocadero

I know, I know. It's a very old and delicate joke, but it still carries some potency under the right circumstances ;)
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a slippery slope.

The laws are challenging as well.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
RIP U.S. Constitution
 
fark_booger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kinda want?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
IMO, getting rid of the female breast (or mostly nipple anymore really) as an "illegal" visual display is a pretty big hurdle that if as American society we can widely get past it, a lot more equality will take place (and will have taken place to get to that point).

Right now, the only argument that can be made that females can't show their bare chests in public but men can is that the majority of men can't "control" themselves and that in and of itself is a reason to have laws against it.  That is so discriminatory on its face, the only real way you can defend it is to more or less admit you are trying to keep "males controlling females" as one of the primary features of society.

In addition, "attractive" bare male chests are sexualized ALL THE TIME in society, in public, legally and without repercussions, so, the argument that it is a "sexual" issue, but somehow bare male chests don't have any effect on people, or that their effect is "OK", is absurd... so this in effect comes down to societal acceptance of effectively "slut-shaming" all women because they have breasts.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would like to see these roam free:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: I would like to see these roam free:
[pbs.twimg.com image 600x600]
[i.pinimg.com image 736x1024]
[i.imgur.com image 850x966]


You're not helping the cause.
 
