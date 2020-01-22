 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   French university textbook maker apologises after book suggests that the 9/11 terror attacks were "no doubt orchestrated by the CIA" to stir up the Middle East. Still won't apologize for thinking Hulk Hogan brought down the towers   (the-sun.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, September 11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, FRENCH publisher, creation of jihadi group al-Qaeda, disturbing claim, Bruno Modica, terror attacks  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 9:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt solely to stir up business for the local undertaker
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what the DEO wants you to believe...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately we don't have anyone in America who believes that crackpot conspiracy or any other.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're watching too many Jerry Lewis movies.
 
AEton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the moon landing people were amusing kooks in the 1990s until I realized they turned into the 9/11 people, who are insufferable.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're just overcompensating for being willing Vichy collaborators.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They'll just replace it with a textbook that is far more up-to-date, politically-correct, and which is more in line with the most predictable of the conspiracies, and say that it was a dastardly plot carried out by Mossad and the House of (((Rothschild))), based on the instructions laid out in the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. (rolls eyes)
 
oldfool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People need to believe and these days they'll believe anything
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No doubt, of course. The Middle East was so very calm at the time and in desperate need of stirring. It's so obvious.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

croesius: That's just what the DEO wants you to believe...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What maroons.

1. No American believes the CIA is sufficiently competent to pull that off and stay quiet about it.
2. It was on American soil, so the FBI did it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No doubt they will also write in how they were able to push back the Nazi army with a small battalion of brave mimes.
 
TTBoyArDee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FYI:
I don't think Hulk Hogan brought down the Two Towers; i know.
 
Mukster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heck, even South Park knew the truth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Towers were brought down by people who had been vaccinated! Don't let your children be vaccinated.
 
probesport
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah?  Well my Merican History Book says that the French greeted the Nazis as liberators and threw rose petals at their feet.  And I knows what I'm talking about cause I colored that history book page real nice and my community college professor gave me a B+ and a tug on my junk.  Hey it was a 200 level history course.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It said: "This phrase which echoes conspiracy theories devoid of any factual basis should never have been used in this work.

"It doesn't reflect the editorial position either of Ellipses publications or the author.""


Well... but... how did...

Huh?
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

croesius: That's just what the DEO wants you to believe...


townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think it's hard for people to accept that the world's greatest superpower was taken down by a well-planned asymmetrical attack that really hadn't been seen on a scale like that.  Personally, I think it's entirely possible that the US was caught with its pants down.  It happens.  Most terrorist attacks are like that.

Conspiracy theories give order to a random and chaotic world.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Fortunately we don't have anyone in America who believes that crackpot conspiracy or any other.


At least our "the government did it" nuts aren't yet embedded enough to get to write it into college texts.

Speaking of which, how many editors/proofers did this get past?
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was the.........
 
davynelson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think he should apologize for that.

the way Trump lets Saudi Arabia murder people at will, I'm pretty sure he'd be OK with another 9/11 if it made him popular.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: What maroons.

1. No American believes the CIA is sufficiently competent to pull that off and stay quiet about it.
2. It was on American soil, so the FBI did it.


I don't think 9/11 was orchestrated  by a government agency.  But it's not that far of a stretch to think that certain government agencies knew about it and did nothing to stop it, because it furthered their plans.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, the cia meddling in the middle east since the inception of the orginazation does bear some responsibility for the anti-american sentiment in the region.

Which is part of the reason the towers were attacked.

To say the cia orchestrated the attack is the statement of an imbecile though.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's textbooks in the US south claiming "thousands" of black people fought for the Confederacy.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No hulk Hogan taking down the tower pictures?
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*organization
 
Byno
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint:

assets.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: This text is now purple: What maroons.

1. No American believes the CIA is sufficiently competent to pull that off and stay quiet about it.
2. It was on American soil, so the FBI did it.

I don't think 9/11 was orchestrated  by a government agency.  But it's not that far of a stretch to think that certain government agencies knew about it and did nothing to stop it, because it furthered their plans.


Damn you, US Forest Service!
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: This text is now purple: What maroons.

1. No American believes the CIA is sufficiently competent to pull that off and stay quiet about it.
2. It was on American soil, so the FBI did it.

I don't think 9/11 was orchestrated  by a government agency.  But it's not that far of a stretch to think that certain government agencies knew about it and did nothing to stop it, because it furthered their plans.


Bold move, having two of the targets be the Pentagon and the White House.

1. Literally no one cares about the Pentagon being a target. That plane has fallen down a memory hole.
2. 51% would have actively cheered for a White House hit at that point in time.
3. Either group (DOD or Executive) would have executed the agency who knowingly allowed to that to happen.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It doesn't reflect the editorial position either of Ellipses publications or the author."

Then who?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Baseless conspiracy theory."

Al-Qaeda (/ælˈkaɪdə, ˌælkɑːˈiːdə/; Arabic: القاعدة al-Qāʿidah, IPA: [ælqɑːʕɪdɐ], translation: "The Base"
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report