(Chicago Trib)   While awaiting trial, a Chicago madam advertised the hell out of her kinky services, and now prosecutors are demanding her remand   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG adults had sex. We can't have that in our society! But that 13 year old can totes decide to have an abortion and the 10 year old can get hormones to change their gender.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr.

[Fark user image image 425x655]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MugzyBrown: OMG adults had sex. We can't have that in our society! But that 13 year old can totes decide to have an abortion and the 10 year old can get hormones to change their gender.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if she had sex fir free its all cool, right?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: MugzyBrown: OMG adults had sex. We can't have that in our society! But that 13 year old can totes decide to have an abortion and the 10 year old can get hormones to change their gender.

[Fark user image 625x468]


That we arrest adults for having sex, but allow children to make life-changing decisions.

We don't let "children" buy cigarettes and alcohol, but let them go to war, vote and put them in jail for life.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remand costs extra.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
celebritynewsy.comView Full Size


/meh
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the invisible hand of capitalism...spanking that tight, little ass, Daddy.
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

davin: So if she had sex fir free its all cool, right?


Or film it and call it porn...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She does not look that heavy
 
Mole Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the case:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, the Daily Mail has a better picture.
 
ar393
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [celebritynewsy.com image 850x566]

/meh


I've done worse.
also looks like the porn actress that trump raw dogged.
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [celebritynewsy.com image 850x566]

/meh


That's "meh"?
I want to be your wing man!
 
Teedee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sex work should be legalized and taxed like any other business.

/also helps prevent human trafficking
/also also helps lower risk of STDs with regular health check requirements implemented
/threes
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 306x425]

Of course, the Daily Mail has a better picture.


Why do we care if she does what she does best for money? Why do we care if she loves what she does and gets paid?

That truck is built for haulin'!

Just because some idiot feels obligated to move pianos with his station wagon every week...doesn't mean moving them with a truck should be outlawed.

I think using the truck for the job would be faster, easier, more comfortable, efficient. It is designed to facilitate the job.

Let's send this current batch of Puritans to Australia. They have a lot of open land available now.
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Teedee: taxed like any other business


Teedee: with regular health check requirements implemented


Or... just let people fark eachother.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How Much for an hour?

/asking for a friend
//are fetishes extra
///slash my ass
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jessie/Becky wants to be "Your $pankin" partner!!!!!
 
Report