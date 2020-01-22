 Skip to content
(Metro)   "Experts believe the boa constrictor could have been hiding in the woman's bathroom for six months. Another snake is also missing"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiding. In a bathroom. For 6 months? Cleaning not a high priority, here?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be mean, but that is one unattractive woman.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These euphemisms are getting out of hand.
 
zinny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark that noise.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Burn the house down.

Only logical move.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"You lost another snake, Andrei?"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat or deja vu from last year?
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

McGrits: Is this a repeat or deja vu from last year?


cdn.bleacherreport.netView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the snake don't want none unless she got buns, hon.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sno man: Hiding. In a bathroom. For 6 months? Cleaning not a high priority, here?


I once wrestled a boa constrictor for six months in a bathroom only to find out I was masturbating
 
iaazathot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Deadly" boa constrictor? Jeebus people...
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fano: sno man: Hiding. In a bathroom. For 6 months? Cleaning not a high priority, here?

I once wrestled a boa constrictor for six months in a bathroom only to find out I was masturbating


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nothing else to do but shake the "Snake".........
 
